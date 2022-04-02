Anne Horrigan Geary: Grateful for gardens

While winter and spring are doing their love/hate tango and tug of war, I am biding my time sitting by the sunny window, dreaming my big garden dreams.
In my dreams all the seeds sprout and grow into fruition with nary a pest or torrential downpour to bother them. The herbs and vegetables produce just the right amount of basil, parsley, tomatoes and peppers — not too few, not too many — and the correct amount appear for picking just as each recipe requires.
Currently, the beginnings of new life reside on every warm, flat surface. Some seeds are beginning to sprout in their little peat tubs under their plastic caps. Cuttings of geraniums and fuchsias are ensconced in matching little pots, putting out tiny new leaves, preparing for their summer on the deck.
I winter-over a few plants every year, both because I need to have some greenery near me, and I am thrifty when it comes to filling so many pots and planters.
Before this week’s blast of artic air, I was spending time every day on the patio, raking and sweeping off dead leaves and getting tools and soil ready for gardening. I kept checking pots of perennials that didn’t get planted in the ground to see if they survived the frozen conditions. First to show up were three beautiful lobed leaves of the alpine strawberries, which I tried for the first time last year.
I wasn’t sure if they were hardy, but kept them in their pot in a protected spot near the house. Seeing those little green signs of hope gave me reason to grin widely. I can taste those juicy little gems already.
Lots of pots held remains of droopy dead vegetation. Still, I checked each one several times before I chopped off their heads. Then, they received another week’s reprieve before I emptied the pots, one at a time, to be refilled with new soil.
The timing was just perfect for saving a hellebore (also known as Lenten rose), which grew all last summer in a pot because I could never decide where to plant it. When I picked it up one last time and squinted at the soil, I saw one tiny little bright green shoot which was pushing its way skyward. Oh joy! O rapture! Not only did the plant survive the Berkshire blasts, but it saved me the $20 I had invested in it. Trust me, hellebores are definitely worth it if you just have to have flowers before May.
Just off the patio, in what I call the herb garden (well it does have a couple of herbs), is the pink pussy willow tree.
The catkins are starting to pop so I need to harvest some branches for my Easter table setting. The problem is the branches with the best catkins are at the top of the tree — way out of my reach. Luckily my son and daughter-in-law are taller and more flexible, so they come to the rescue for the high jobs.
Even if I can’t do all the work I once could, I can still enjoy every moment spent outside in the garden. The fresh air and sunshine are a true spring tonic. All aspects of gardening — from the seeding to the reaping and putting the garden to bed in the fall — are worth more to me than money or fame. Every time I step into the garden or watch a potted flower bud unfurl, I am suffused with the flush of pleasure and the understanding that all’s right with the world — at least in this moment in time.
Doctors point to all the measurable ways being outside can improve your wellbeing, such as lowering your blood pressure and heart rate. If you haven’t gardened in a while — or ever — it isn’t too late to start.
Until you’re pushing up daisies, you can grow some.