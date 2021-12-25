I don’t usually have a column published on Christmas Day. Indeed, for many years The Berkshire Eagle did not have a print edition on Christmas. Today, we have a weekend edition, and because Christmas is on a weekend, here we are.
Happy Christmas. Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. However you salute the season, I send you the sincerest greetings for a joyous celebration.
This morning, I am joining you from the comfort of my power-lift chair, cozily clad in my nightgown and robe. Our tradition on Christmas morning is to gather near the fireplace, coffee in hand, and begin the celebration with our Christmas stockings.
With five members of our immediate family — all fully vaxxed and boosted — we carefully remove the stockings from the fireplace screen.
The stockings seem to shrink in size each year, but the number of gifts expands. Santa and his helpers try to cram all manner of little goodies into the hand-knitted stockings, made over the years as the family grew. Now, we each have an overflow bag (a recyclable market tote because Santa is very savvy when it comes to waste), so it takes quite a long time to examine all the treasures.
I can’t predict exactly what will be in each stocking, but there are a few items which appear every year. There is candy! Chocolate Santas and individually wrapped chocolates abound, and a candy cane hangs from the edge of the stocking. We used to have boxed chocolate oranges, but they are getting harder to find (I suppose they are among the goods floating in cargo ships outside a harbor in California).
There is always some small toy, like a little Lego set, and some people make a game out of how fast they can put their creation together. One year, everyone received a tiny, wind-up animal. They were raced across tabletops and floors for hours, even days after Christmas, until — sadly — they were lost under furniture or broken by careless feet.
Most years, there is a new set of colored markers or pencils for everyone, which are especially appreciated by artists who enjoy the new rage of coloring intricate designs.
Back in the day, we all had coloring books, which kept us occupied on cold or rainy days.
We learned to stay within the lines, improving our motor skills when we thought we were just having fun. I liked being able to choose the colors for the pictures of flowers and houses. I once had a set of bird pictures with colored pencils. I trace my love of birds to that set of images, which I filled in meticulously and according to the color chart provided. I kept them all carefully stored in their original box for years (the box was pink).
Now that we are all old enough to gamble, Santa distributes lottery scratch tickets and a lucky penny with which to scratch. We all end up at least one cent richer! The tickets are a way of remembering my mother, who started the tradition, and who loved games of chance. We always had family bets on the World Series, the Kentucky Derby and similar sporting events. I picture her now, sitting on her heavenly cloud, watching us scratching and waiting for the big win.
After the stockings are emptied, we take a break to make brunch, so we’ll have enough energy to tackle the mountain of presents sitting near the Christmas tree. I like to take a moment to reflect on the palpable warmth in the house which is not entirely due to the central heating.
I hope you, too, are enjoying your morning in the warm glow of candles or a tree, surrounded by those whom you love best.