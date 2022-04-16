Anne Horrigan Geary: Happy spring, happy Easter and a haiku

So much is going on this week, it’s hard to focus on just one thing. Spring has finally sprung — at least for now, despite the foot of snow in the mountains of Washington state. In the other Washington, cherry blossoms have reliably bloomed on schedule. I lived in D.C. for four years, yet only saw the spectacle once — but it was unforgettable.
Closer to us is the Brooklyn Botanic Garden which has its own festival at cherry blossom time, and well worth the trip. We were there once with a friend who lives in Brooklyn and took us there mid-week when the crowds were a bit smaller.
We walked down the central aisle, carpeted by the petals which were gently raining down, surrounded on both sides by tall trees planted closely enough together to provide solid sweeps of deep, pink blossoms. It was like being inside a snow globe, but one colored in swirling shades of pink.
I don’t have a cherry tree, but I have two lovely crabapples which will soon burst forth in their own splendor, as well as a magnolia which is budded and ready to carpet the front lawn with drifts of white flowers. They will be joined by daffodils, tulips, lilacs and more. So much natural beauty, such sublime swaths of color.
The feast of Easter often coincides with the height of flowering bulbs and trees. We always have pussywillows for the table, and this year they remind us of the people of Ukraine who use the slender branches as we use palms for Palm Sunday. We will be planting more sunflowers this year in solidarity with the brave Ukrainians, some of whom were our neighbors in the North End. They worshipped at St. John’s Church on Greylock Terrace within sight of the old footbridge across the river off Wahconah Street.
As usual, our Easter brunch includes hard-boiled eggs in many pastel hues, kielbasa, horseradish and a babka; all these items are familiar to Poles and Ukrainians as well. Our feast also includes vegetarian dishes and as many sweet treats as the table can hold.
Since this is also National Poetry Month, I will be feasting on words, too. I will revisit many beloved poems by several of my favorite authors. Mary Oliver tops the list. She, who taught at Bennington College and retired to Cape Cod, wrote often about the natural world in evocative images which outlive her.
I don’t have one favorite poem, but recommend any of her poetry collections to everyone who asks what I like. Other authors who delight me are: Donald Hall, Robert Frost and Emily Dickinson, all of whom have ties to New England. For fun, because I delight in childlike things, I read Shel Silverstein and Jack Prelutsky, as well as Sandra Boynton, whose animal stories provide laughs for kids of all ages.
The poetry form which appeals to me, and was the one easiest to teach to middle schoolers, is haiku. It is a brief 17-syllable poem, three lines with a 5-7-5 syllable count. It is a Japanese form, concerned with nature and often called “one breath” poems.
Each poem describes one thought, description or feeling about nature. By limiting the poem to a few syllables, one is forced to pare down an idea to its simplest form — not as easy as you might think. Less might be more, but more time is required to produce less.
Here’s a quick sample of mine:
Pussywillows sway
Gently in the breeze, as if
Conducting bird song.
Collections of haiku are widely available as well as how-to books to help you write your own. Try it, you might like it. If not, there’s always the limerick!