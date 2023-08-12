Anne Horrigan Geary: Heavenly hydrangeas brighten up summer

August is the month for many exciting visions in the garden: tasseled ears of sweet corn, plump red tomatoes and slender green beans to name a few. The flower beds are also in peak bloom; who doesn’t love a clump of angelic-white Shasta daisies? Landscape shrubs explode with blossoms, and among these is my favorite: the hydrangea.
When we lived on the Cape, we often drove by a large home in Chatham which had a long double row of hydrangeas flanking the sidewalk. They bloomed bright blue every summer and looked like crowded rows of mop-headed sentries. I always thought I’d try to grow them but never did. In the Berkshires, one of my first landscape purchases was a white hydrangea at Dr. Lahey’s Nursery.
I call them heavenly for a few reasons. Mine are all white: creamy white, bright white and white with a green tinge (also known as limelight). The one closest to the house, a paniculata (pyramid-shaped as opposed to the mop-heads), is over eight feet tall and glows in the dark like an otherworldly parasol.
It’s been growing in the backyard for about 15 years. I never knew it could grow that large (wider than it is tall), or that the number of blossoms could exceed my ability to count. I planted a small specimen to turn a sloping spot into a wall of vegetation to separate the two terraces I had envisioned. The original plant sent out a runner, several feet to the west, and it was this volunteer that grew to tower over all the rest of the plantings in that area. Because it is in a direct line with the back door, you can stand inside in any weather and admire the gasp-worthy view.
Each panicle is tapered with the tiny buds at the top and the older blooms fully extended. It keeps growing and growing and blossoming and blossoming for weeks. I never tire of the sight, nor do the bees and birds who find pollen and nectar there. It’s our own personal umbrella of delight, a vision of horticultural beauty that — were it framed — could grace the walls of any museum or gallery.
Farther back in the yard is another hydrangea, a native variety purchased from the Berkshire Conservation District. Its blooms are smaller but more numerous, and its size dwarfs the rhododendron which it hugs it in the middle of the bed. The value of these native varieties is two-fold: great value for money, and hardiness in all challenging weather from winter to fall. It thrives on neglect.
When I look past the first tower of blooms, I see armloads of white hands waving at me from over the top of the full-sized rhododendron leaves. “Look at me,” they chant, “over here.” And look at them I do and am smitten with their exuberance.
The landscape in the front of the house holds more green and white glory. Along the fence is the aforementioned “limelight.” The greenish glow on the white blooms is like a pale wash of color, as if the stalks were quickly dipped in a tub of watery dye. You almost can’t detect the color until you see other flowers of a purer hue. They seem to blend more easily with their surrounding shrubs, the lilac and roses of Sharon. While the lilac is past blooming and the roses of Sharon budded, the robust little hydrangea has put forth dozens of showy blooms, like heaping servings of soft-serve ice cream. It does look good enough to eat.
Lastly, is the newest member to join my hydrangea club. It’s called the oak-leaf hydrangea because its leaves are shaped like … oak leaves. It tolerates almost total shade, planted near our skyscraper-like locust tree. It also is in bloom now, punctuating the side of the front yard with splashes of creamy white to set of all the cool green foliage.
I never thought I’d be such of fan of this spectacular shrubbery, but I am their tireless cheerleader and caretaker. Who wants a row of bright blue mop-head hydrangeas anyway?