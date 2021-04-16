I don’t care how you pronounce it, you can’t have a garden without that luscious, juicy fruit. I can skip the cabbage, the kohlrabi and the radishes. I can omit the onions, the garlic and the rutabaga. Give me a plot full of tomatoes and I will be in garden nirvana.
Why tomatoes, you may ask. There is nothing like a home-grown tomato for flavor. Eaten when it is still warm from the sun, with the juice dripping down your chin, a tomato is the essence of summer. You can slice it or dice it, stew it or sauce it; there is no wrong way to enjoy the fruit of your labor. And labor it is.
The work begins in January when the seed catalogs arrive, brimming with seductive pictures and idyllic prose.
No mention of blight or tomato hornworms here, just enticing text about maturity dates and yields. The color choices have grown from mostly red to yellow, orange, white, purple, green, black and even striped ones. Shapes include round, oval and pear-shaped. Size varies from grape-size to enormous.
For example, the heirloom “Brandywine” variety produces fruit the size of softballs, making it the perfect choice for a tomato sandwich. The recipe is simple: sliced tomato, white bread, mayonnaise. Period. Under no circumstances do you gussy it up with lettuce or any other green. No salt, no pepper, no sugar.
But before you can bite into that sandwich, you have to order the seeds. You have to choose among the plants with the alluring names of: “Siberian” (super early), “Livingston’s Golden Queen” (heirloom), “Rutgers” (from the famous university of the same name), “Yellow Giant Belgium,” “Cherokee Purple,” “Burbank,” “Parks’ Whopper,” “Chef’s Choice,” “Kentucky Beefsteak,” “Yellow Pear,” and “Federle.” Yes, I have ordered them all!
Next, you have to wait patiently until the middle of April to sow the seeds because the experts say that six-week-old seedlings do best when set out in early June. That means for six weeks, the trays of seeds will be jockeying for position on every sunny windowsill. With the new grow tunnel, we can expand the growing space, keeping an ever-vigilant eye on the weather forecast. Did I hear the word “snow” this week? Yep, that’s New England weather for you. So, we will do the plant shuffle at least a couple of times before the nighttime temperature is consistently above freezing.
Once the weather cooperates, the tomatoes can be hardened off — put outdoors, unprotected, for a few hours at a time — before they can go to their final growing space in a raised garden bed, a trough or planter on the patio. Now the real challenge begins.
Which tomato will produce the first ripe fruit? Frequent, deep watering when the soil is dry, weekly feeding, and daily inspection for pests are all part of the gardener’s routine. When the work is done, I sit under the pergola with a book and encourage my garden to live up to its potential with positive thoughts and an occasional song. The plants love “Inch by Inch,” and I like it, too. Weekly, I journal the progress in my garden notebook, and often take digital photos to remind myself of what is happening and what needs to be improved.
Then comes the big day — blare of trumpets — when the harvest commences. From the first, barely-ripe specimen, to the handful, then basketful, the tomatoes surge into the kitchen. They are savored in every conceivable way, Caprese salad being the second favorite choice after the aforementioned sandwich. Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar enhance the tomato without overpowering it.
All I have to do now is wait.