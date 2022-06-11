Anne Horrigan Geary: Joys of June

“June is bustin’ out all over, all over the meadows and the hills.” That sentiment is certainly true here in the Berkshire Hills, and this year the trees and shrubs bloomed even earlier than ever.
Due to those unusually hot days in May, our magnolia was early; the pale, yellow petals came and went like a slice of lemon meringue pie on the kitchen table. Our lilacs were early; the flowers went from white to brown before the scent evaporated. The crabapple petals blew off before I could even take a picture. But there are lots more flowers to come.
Pink rhododendrons — with blossoms as big as a baby’s head — are now in full display, beside a weigela with wine-colored blooms. They sit before a native dogwood, whose white blossoms are in full display. Tiger swallowtail butterflies love inspecting each rhododendron bloom to check for its supply of nectar, and are rarely disappointed. I’ve only seen one butterfly so far, but the hummingbirds have been here since the first of May.
Many of the seedlings I started inside are now enjoying the June sunshine. I have already harvested the first of the leaf lettuce and many of the tomatoes are blossoming. The best thing in the world is to eat tomatoes off the vine, with the juice dripping down your chin.
I have lots of herbs, too. I bought the parsley and basil as seedlings from a local organic grower, so they are all ready to be used in tomato sauce or salads. I have a lemon eucalyptus plant on the deck to repel mosquitoes. Hanging from the pergola are some gorgeous flowering baskets. The largest is a red and purple fuchsia, which attracts the hummers.
The bird visitors are arriving daily, and many are already in nest-building mode. For the first time ever, we have bluebirds, which definitely brings happiness. There are lots of woodpeckers too: hairy and downy, and red-bellied, too. They are so much fun to watch, pecking at suet or tree branches.
The visitors I am not so keen on are the chipmunks. The cheeky little devils pop in and out of the flower beds, run across the deck and up the supports of the pergola. They seem to breed prodigiously, and spend half of the day chasing each other around the yard. There are a few gray and red squirrels in the neighborhood, but seem to spend more time in the back of the yard or visiting the neighbors. A groundhog appears to reside under a neighbor’s porch; we actively discourage its visits, but I’m sure it comes uninvited when we are not around.
Just sitting on the deck in the sunshine, drinking in the warm breezes is the best part of June. The heat is not unbearable and the mosquitoes have not yet found our juicy arms and ankles. We take a break before supper to listen to the birds chirping, and watch robins search for worms on the lawn. Often, we catch a glimpse of a bird drinking from one of our three bird baths, or bathing, which requires an enormous amount of splashing and seems to be a cause of great avian glee.
June days and June evenings are full of all kinds of joy. Being out in nature, whether in the backyard or on the hill above Pontoosuc Lake makes me feel like a kid again, when the days and weeks after school was dismissed for the summer were the most perfect days and weeks of the year. I still believe the early summer days are the best. Not only are you drinking in the freedom of those days, but you know there are lots more to come.