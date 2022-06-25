Anne Horrigan Geary: Kitchens keep a house feeling like a home

I don’t remember who said “the kitchen is the heart of the home,” but I certainly agree with the sentiment. From early morning oatmeal to the surreptitious late-night snack — and everything in between — the kitchen provides the place for physical nourishment of all kinds. And much more.
For many years, when there was a high chair in the Cape kitchen, the little boys who sat there provided limitless entertainment as they ate loops of dry cereal single-fisted, or finger painted with spaghetti sauce after the pasta was eaten. The first little plastic bowls — blue ones courtesy of the baby cereal company — often ended up upside down on the floor where they bounced harmlessly on the wooden planks. Occasionally, the cats helped with the clean-up if the splatters contained something they liked.
Soon, we were all sitting around the vintage, round oak table, sharing the same food and drink. We talked and giggled, and blew out lots of birthday candles there, too. We finger painted on that sturdy table, cut out cookies and, all too soon, were helping with homework.
There also was a butcher-block island, which my husband created from reading an article in a home magazine. The top and a marble slab we used for pastry both came from a trip to Vermont one summer. I can still picture the kids standing on a step stool, learning how to make pizza, each creating a small circle of dough and adding their favorite toppings. When son no. 1 went to college, he made pizza for his roommates, and thus escaped doing dishes. To this day, they still both make their own pizzas from scratch, and we old folks still enjoy eating them!
Holiday celebrations often were centered in the kitchen. We hard-boiled eggs and decorated them with dye and paper cut-outs. When it rained on Easter, the egg hunt occurred there, too. All kinds of Christmas events were centered on that oak table: card construction, wreath decoration, and limitless cookie making and decorating.
Then there were the gingerbread cookie houses! We began with simple squares made from graham crackers and added a few dollops of frosting and dozens of colored candies. Each year brought a more complicated design with a whole tub of frosting and several packages of candies often procured for the event from the candy shop in Dennis Port. Of course, we managed to eat a few of the candies while we were working, but there were plenty left to tile the roof, add shutters to the windows, and make a colorful path to the door. Fences came later, and the last time we made the houses, son no. 2 decided his picket fence would have a row of Halloween-style heads displayed on them.
The kitchen table often doubled as a game table. We played all kinds of card games such as rummy, war, and Kings in the Corner. A favorite was Spank the Berry Bird, which came from a Strawberry Shortcake set. We also put together jigsaw puzzles and did many other projects. It was a time of competition (learning how to be a good loser, too), closeness and silliness.
We fed the cats in the kitchen too, and they chased their toys under the table and down the cellar stairs. One of our felines could even drop a ball, run down the stairs to beat it to the bottom, then start all over again.
Though it was a small, eat-in kitchen without many frills, we spent 30 years making food and memories there. To me, the kitchen is still the most important place in the house. I’m headed there now for a snack.