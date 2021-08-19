Being tethered to the backyard by the leash of COVID, I have spent countless hours observing the plants in my patio garden and the avian visitors in the nearby shrubs and trees. If I scored the successes like a basketball game, it would be: garden 6; birds 100.
In a normal year, the potted plants — sitting in the sun on the warm bricks — would be producing prodigious amounts of colorful blooms and succulent vegetables. It’s definitely not a normal year. The COVID garden, as I have been forced to call it, is full of failures of one sort or another.
Thanks to a winter spent watching “Gardener’s World,” I ordered more seed packets than ever. Thanks to my little seedling tunnel, I planted more seeds than ever. Then, the spikes of hot and cold weather arrived. My tender shoots didn’t know if it was March or August. Some shot up and others withered. I planted more. When they were looking perky and full of possibilities, the slugs slithered in on the damp bricks and ate the tops off almost all of them. Instead of eighteen sunflowers, there are two who made it to almost-maturity and are actually budded. They are taller than I am. With bated breath, I check them every day for signs of insect infestation. So far, so good.
The chard went to seed before I could pick it. The tomatoes are still looking like little green marbles on the medium-tall plants. I did get to harvest two cucumbers, who looked like Mutt and Jeff. The peppers aren’t much better. One Hungarian Wax produced one ripe pepper, and the chili pepper yield is at two.
Because there was little to celebrate vegetatively, I spent the hours I used to spend in the garden watching the birds. They did not disappoint. So far this year we have had more species and more numerous individuals than ever before.
The hummingbirds arrived in late spring. The feeders are hung under the grapevine-covered pergola, so we see them up close and personal. Pots full of their favorite flowers are also nearby. They like tubular flowers, and the firecracker plant flowers are the perfect size for their tiny tongues. They zip around to each floret to suck out the drop of nectar inside. Then they fly into a nearby hydrangea to sit and rest. I’ve learned to mimic their schedule. I buzz around the house doing chores and then I sit and rest outside, enjoying the avian acrobats.
One bluejay makes me smile. He keeps trying to land on the suet feeder, but he’s just too big to fit. He sits in the crabapple, figuring out how to grab a bite of suet. He flies at the feeder and grabs on, but the feeder swings and tips crazily, so he hops off again. Finally, he discovers that he can hang on to the bottom with his tail curled up and gobble a few bites of food before he has to let go again. From him I’ve learned that persistence pays off.
My favorite visitors this year are the downy woodpeckers. We have a bunch of them (not a scientific term, but apt).
We are guessing we have had at least two breeding pairs with several juvenile who eventually appeared in the crabapple. First, one would arrive with a parent, squawking to be fed. The parent would oblige. Soon, the youngster would try feeding itself, with encouragement from the parent. Later, the juvenile would arrive alone. The woodpecker family reminds me of my own; I went from feeding two hungry little boys to watching them standing at the counter making their own pizza dough.
The downy woodpeckers are larger than the finches and chickadees who are normally in the yard, so they often chased the little birds from favored perches. Then, along came some larger birds to chase them. In the woodpecker family, we have seen hairy woodpeckers, who look much like downys only larger, and red-bellied woodpeckers who are bigger yet. They came less frequently, but the sight of a parent and offspring visiting was always cause for our sitting down to watch. We saw the term “pecking order” alive in our tree.
Truly, watching our feathered friends saved our summer, and gave us hope for the days ahead.