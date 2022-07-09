Anne Horrigan Geary: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness

There has been a lot of talk lately about the second amendment to the Constitution, which includes the right to bear arms. For those who did not have a civics course in school, it might be helpful to mention to them a plethora of other rights to which citizens are entitled.
Three documents are central to explaining the philosophy of our government: The Declaration of Independence, as well as the Bill of Rights and the U.S. Constitution that comprises it.
The Declaration’s preamble — or part of it — is what many people remember. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.” This introduction sets the stage for the actual Declaration of Independence where the authors described the reasons why we should be free of our English master, King George III.
Finally, the Continental Congress drew up our Constitution, which set forth the way our government would exist and how it would proceed as a nation. Recognizing that any document is imperfect, members of the second Continental Congress wrote the Bill of Rights (amendments, which continue to be added to as needed).
Copies of these documents are available digitally and in print from multiple sources. Find them and read them.
Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are part of the foundation of our society. From the beginning, we have been told we have a right to be alive, to be free, and to pursue the actions which will make us happy. Those are very progressive and generous rights.
Fast-forward to 2022. What has changed? Those triune documents still exist, are still in effect, and are acknowledged by many. So why do we have all the upheaval? Protests have become a way of life — both violent and nonviolent. Mass shootings have erupted everywhere. How can a country of laws be so lawless? How can people go out and buy guns to kill and maim their fellow citizens, who also have the right to life and liberty? Has justice taken a holiday?
No one wants to be accountable; not families, not towns and cities, not Congress, not the president. We are all just tumbling around like mice in a wheel, waiting for the tipsy ride to stop. It’s enough to make sane people crazy.
Perhaps we could all take a chance of helping instead of hurting. For a day a month, we might become a Patriot or Minuteman as our Massachusetts’ forebears did. To aid in someone else’s life, could we work in a hospital, food pantry or homeless shelter? There are opportunities to work for liberty in prisons, or by simply writing letters on behalf of the incarcerated, such as Amnesty International.
There are hundreds of ways to support people’s happiness. You can teach life skills, coach baseball, supervise swimming, lead hikes, clean cemeteries, plant flowers and so on.
There was so much goodwill generated over the Fourth of July celebrations, let’s try to continue our patriotic ways. We can surely dust off our flags and our red, white and blue bunting more than once a year. We can listen to a recording of the Boston Pops’ patriotic medley, and sing along to those songs we know.
Let’s be sure our children are proud Americans, and are ready to help others to enjoy the same freedoms we often take for granted — especially life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.