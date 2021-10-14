One of the many annoyances that haunt my waking-when-I’m-supposed-to-be-sleeping hours is a catalog of all the small but important things the COVID pandemic has stolen from us.
Those of you old enough to remember the TV show “Boston Legal” will fondly remember Denny Crane, performed so perfectly by our latest spaceman, William Shatner. As Crane was losing his marbles, he refused to acknowledge the fact, instead blaming it all on mad cow disease.
In that vein, I proclaim all the problems and perplexities I have endured in the last two years are not due to my own mental decline, but simply due to mad COVID disease. Entering my airways, and thus taking the express train into my brain, MCD attacked on the day we arrived home from our Panama Canal cruise in 2020. We had barely unpacked when the news media began reporting a new virus, possibly from China, which was spreading quickly in the U.S. Having departed for our trip via San Francisco— from which coast the bug was spreading — I was sure our days were numbered.
At first, it was little things that changed. We looked at strangers suspiciously. If someone coughed, we backed off. Because the Cheeto in Chief was inhabiting the Casa Blanco, and tweeting incoherently about everything, we became leery of many news reports. Nobody really knew what the coronavirus would or world not do, but everybody had an opinion. Unease blossomed and spread like dandelions in the lawn of life.
Wearing masks could be used for protection, and there was a run on the meager supply. I lucked out because I could fabricate them in my sewing room, and made heaps for friends and family, which gave me a real sense of purpose at that twilight time. As more folks wore them, the streets and shops of the Berkshires looked like robbery central. A casual crook or bank robber could now fit right in with the law-abiding citizens. I was actually surprised that burglaries didn’t rise dramatically in the first few months of masking.
Then, we stopped going out to the supermarket because it was easy to order groceries online and have them delivered or put in the trunk of the car. When the bishop suspended the Sunday Mass obligation, we stayed home on Sundays, too. Suddenly, there was no form or order to the week, and days and weeks blended bleakly together. Human interaction slumped to a low level. We started to overdose on Facebook and binge-watch every mystery program the streaming services could provide. In all these ways, the “little gray cells,” as Hercule Poirot described them, were withering on the vine of disuse.
Ennui grabbed hold in the late summer. It was often too much trouble to get out of bed at a normal hour, or get dressed beyond putting a robe over the comfortable jammies. I once went for three days without brushing my hair, and didn’t care. Newspapers and books began piling up on any random flat surface. Clothes overflowed the hamper. Plastic tubs of fabric overran the craft, aka dining room. It didn’t matter because we ate most of our meals in front of the intelligence-sucking maw of the flat screen.
Leaves fell, were covered with snow, then grew again on the sentinels of our backyard. Hope peeped out briefly in the spring along with the daffodils, but was replaced quickly by the summer of our discontent, and more moping around listlessly. We still stay at home most days, sitting on the deck or staring out the window. We’ve been out to eat once to celebrate our son’s birthday. With all of us ranged around the table, chatting up a storm while we waited an inordinate amount of time for our entrees, it almost seemed like a normal night; but then we all went back to our bubbles and brooded.
Mad COVID disease be damned! I want my old life back.