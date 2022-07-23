Anne Horrigan Geary: Mountains’ majesty

Katharine Lee Bates used the term “purple mountains’ majesty” when she wrote the lyrics to the popular, patriotic song, “America the Beautiful,” but I’ve dropped the color for my version because most of my trees are green.
When I look out the back door, I see a host of green trees, both deciduous and evergreen. Over on Barton’s Hill, the maples predominate. In the fall, they blaze with colors of orange and yellow. In the winter, their bare, brown trunks are highlighted by the snow.
Closer to hand are our own majestic maples, ash and locust. We spend many hours under the pergola, admiring their forms and feathered visitors. When the leaves fall in September, we enjoy the swirls and piles of color, then shred them for fertilizer. Fallen branches are sawn for firewood. We definitely understand the point of Shel Silverstein’s “Giving Tree,” although ours stop at the ultimate sacrifice.
Our Dalton realtor helped us find our views. When she asked what our wants and needs were, I blurted out, “a DMV.” She looked at me quizzically until I translated that it meant “distant mountain view.” It became our catchphrase, and find one she did.
My first experience with trees and hills happened during our many summer picnics. Who does not recognize the view of tall pines shrouding the shore of Pontoosuc Lake? Those giants were always a source of wonder as I sat on the picnic blanket, eating sandwiches and chocolate cake. The view of Herman Melville’s whale was visible to the north. For a change of pace, we went to Onota Lake; but it wasn’t the same. The trees were back from the beach and were not pines; nor was there a “Sheila” boat in sight! The opposite shore was majestic before all the McMansions were built.
My mother was a berry-picker, so in August we drove part way up Mount Greylock where there were open fields of berries. Another mountain for berry-picking was on Route 20 on the way to New Lebanon (I guess it’s called Lebanon Mountain for obvious reasons). Just past the crest there is a spectacular view to the west. I think you can see almost to the Hudson River, and we often pull off to enjoy the panorama.
We also like the top of Berry Pond’s mountain in the state forest. At the top, there is a memorable view of Hancock and New York state beyond. If you like wild azaleas, go there in the spring for a floral treat.
We lived on the flat, sandy peninsula of Cape Cod for more than 30 years, and I always missed the mountains. We often sought opportunities to find mountains, especially in the nearby state of New Hampshire, an easy drive with lots of high peaks to explore. The Old Man of the Mountain is gone, but there are still scintillating sights all along the rocky routes.
When we started going farther afield during summer vacations, we had three exciting adventures in the Rockies. We have relatives in Salt Lake City, and that’s a great jumping-off place for mountain treks. For our first summer, we traveled north to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone. The scale of the mountains is so different from those in the east. The colors are different, too, lots of sandy colors along with the forested slopes. We drove above the tree line and into snow in July. What magnificent scenery!
During subsequent years we visited Montana, Washington, Idaho, California and Nevada. All had gorgeous mountain vistas, which were so tall we felt like Gulliver’s little Lilliputians.
However, nothing equaled our flatter, smaller Eastern terrain. Anytime we need a view, we can drive to the top of Mount Greylock and marvel anew at the view. I have to sit in the grass and pick out the buildings I recognize in Adams. I hold onto the grass because I feel like I could roll right down the steep slope. There are many other spots to gaze at mountains. The Hairpin Turn on the Mohawk Trail is one, and there’s a curve on Partridge Road where you can see mountain views into Vermont.
I’m happy just sitting under the pergola and looking toward Barton’s hill. Not only are the hills and mountains majestic, but they are mine. Every time I look at them I smile and feel grateful for the chance to live within this region, the mountains’ majesty of the beautiful Berkshires.