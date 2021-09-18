Picture this: a dining room in the 1950s with two rows of chairs, back-to-back, surrounded by a gaggle of giggling, preteen girls in party dresses. There is a record player on the table, turned on, with a record already spinning on the turntable. One of the adults in the room puts the needle down on the record and the girls jump into line, circling the chairs, listening carefully and watching their friends.
“All around the mulberry bush, the monkey chased the weasel. The weasel thought ‘twas all in fun ...” The music stops and there is a scramble for a seat, with some girls nudging or squeezing to get on a seat, even if it means knocking someone else off.
Musical chairs was one of several popular party games played for fun and prizes at a birthday party. Who can forget pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey? Or bingo? Everyone wanted to win, and some kids were more competitive than others, but everyone went home with some kind of prize and a favor of some kind, usually a bag of candy. It was a happy way to spend a few carefree, afternoon hours. And, of course, there was cake!
Those memories are sweet and somehow comforting, and their luster is brighter with every passing year. However, when I think about musical chairs now, I see a very different image, definitely darker and sadder. I picture those same friends and classmates from elementary school as we are now, playing a game that isn’t a game at all.
Now when some of us gather at a reunion or holiday party, we shuffle rather than sprint. Although we still greet each other warmly, we are often looking expectantly over someone’s shoulder for faces we hoped to see, until we remember they won’t be coming. They are away on a trip, or they have moved too far to travel, or they are ill. It happens slowly. First, one dear friend passes away, and the rest of us crowd together a little more closely to fill the void. Then the gaps get larger, and now we are grasping for hands of the remaining people whom we have known almost all our lives, and holding them tightly. Feeling like the survivors on the deck of the Titanic, we dread what is inevitable.
Now, we worry more about the gritty details of daily life than about the pleasures of a good meal and a hearty laugh shared among contemporaries we no longer have to impress with our clothes or cars. We spend more time with doctors than with our loving second cousins. It’s no accident that 99 percent of seniors in Massachusetts have received complete COVID vaccinations. We are determined to do what we can to preserve the length and quality of our lives.
Despite our best efforts and the advances of modern medicine, our numbers are still shrinking. That’s a fact that doesn’t always have the same sudden impact as opening the morning paper (or email) and reading that one of our close friends has not lived to see the sun rise. Going to a wake or funeral gives us a chance to process grief a bit, as well as the opportunity to see and hug other bereaved family and friends.
I just can’t get the macabre image out of my mind of a school reunion where we play musical chairs a new way. The number of chairs is dwindling rapidly as the tempo of the music is accelerating. As we hobble around the room, holding arms, pushing walkers, clutching canes, we are secretly seething about the advantage the folks ahead of us have with their motorized equipment. Suddenly, the music stops, the lights go out and everyone gasps. Is this the end?
Or will we clap when the lights return and we see our younger, truer selves collapsed in a heap, laughing hysterically in each others’ arms?