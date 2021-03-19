In school on March 17, we sang the song “McNamara’s Band.”
It begins like this: “Oh, me name is McNamara I’m the leader of the band, and though we’re few in number we’re the finest in the land. We play at wakes and weddings and at every fancy ball ...” Coincidentally, at that time at St. Joe’s there was a priest by the name of McNamara — “Big Mac,” we called him. As a teenager, neither the song nor the person seemed to have any personal connection. My opinion has changed over the years.
Now I can say with complete conviction that my name is McNamara. It is also Flanigan, O’Brien, Keniry and Horrigan. These are some of my family names within two generations. I can still sing that song, but I can no longer dance the jig my grandma taught me so long ago in the kitchen. I love to watch Irish dancing. I love to hear all the songs, and hear the stories from long ago. Just do not expect me to drink any of that ghastly green beer!
I’ll gladly eat my share of corned beef and cabbage, and several slices of soda bread slathered with butter with my cup of tea. I’ll wear a shamrock and carry a black thorn walking stick, aka shillelagh. On the map of Ireland, I can show you all the places I’ve been. I can tell you about Finn McCool, Brian Boru, Michael Collins and Bobby Sands. I know about the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Molly Maguires. I am your typical, average Irish American and proud of it.
Growing up amid as many other Irish Americans as you could shake a stick at, I had no idea what that identity meant. We all wore green to school on St. Patrick’s Day; anyone who dared to wear orange got sent home. Most of the nuns were Irish, so we reveled in a more relaxed school day than usual, and thanked our Irish saints for that.
The first time I realized that there was more to Irish heritage than shamrocks and song was in sixth grade when I entered an essay contest sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians (for which I won a silver medal). The topic was broad: Write about some aspect of Irish history. At home, we had an old book with a green cover, embossed in gold. It was called something generic like “A History of Ireland,” so I opened it to find some information for my essay.
It was the first time I heard the term “famine.” I read about the years in the 1840s when the potato crop failed, probably due to blight. Poor farmers and their families who depended on the crop for food were soon facing starvation. Tenant farmers who couldn’t pay their rent were thrown out into the road. Many of the absentee British landlords continued to export Irish food that could have been used to feed the locals.
This crisis caused the first great wave of Irish emigration. For many people it was a simple choice: leave or die. Because many were weak or already sick, the journey itself proved deadly, but many survived and went on to settle in cities like Boston, New York and Chicago, where their families would eventually grow and prosper.
My sixth-grade self was saddened and outraged by the facts surrounding the famine years. It would be many years before I learned that my O’Brien and Horrigan ancestors were some of those very emigrants. The perilous ocean voyages they took began a new chapter in my family history, and the history of thousands of other Irish families.
I salute their bravery with love and respect.