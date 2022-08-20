Anne Horrigan Geary: Old overalls on my mind when I think of my father and grandfather

One of the few photos I have of my Horrigan grandfather is a small snapshot taken on the lawn on Benedict Road in Pittsfield. Standing under the shade of a tree is my grandmother (Mary Keniry), a cow (name unknown although I’m sure she had one) and my grandfather (Joseph Patrick Sr.). The picture is remarkable in many ways.
First of all, it is remarkable that these three came together at all. My grandfather was a second-generation Irishman, born in Clarksburg. My grandmother was a recent arrival from County Clare, Ireland. The cow had been brought to Pittsfield from the Ryans’ dairy farm in Schaghticoke, N.Y. (Agnes Ryan being a niece of my grandmother). The cow stood between my barely five-foot grandmother and my six-foot-six grandfather. In addition to his height, my grandfather was noticeable for his garb. A machinist at General Electric by day, he was dressed in his trademark navy-blue denim overalls. He had a huge garden, as well as a coop full of chickens, so this outfit suited him when he was at home. I always felt that the overalls made him seem even taller than his lofty height — at least to the three-year-old I was at the time.
Overalls were a typical kind of clothing in the 1940s, especially for men who were farmers or tradesmen. All those pockets came in handy for small tools or a large, bandana-style hanky. They were easy to put on over a work shirt, and were durable protection against animals or machinery. I never saw any color but blue, but I saw them everywhere.
Two generations later, my cousin was arrayed in the same blue overalls. He was no farmer, but he liked the comfort especially because he was almost the same size as my grandfather. As I recall, one of his sons also favored that mode of dress.
My kids grew up in the days of OshKosh B’gosh overalls. They were trendy for tykes at the time. I remember one pair especially: Kelly-green corduroy with a red plaid lining. With the cuffs rolled up, and a pair of blue rubber boots on his feet, James loved to tramp in the wetlands near his paternal grandparents’ house in Fairhaven. In my mind’s eye, I saw a connection between the earnest little botanist and my hard-working grandfather who would have been trudging through his huge garden, pulling vegetables for supper.
My father didn’t wear overalls as far as I can remember, but he wore the next generation in work clothes — coveralls. When he went to work at Horrigan Brothers’ Garage on Wahconah Street in Pittsfield, after his eight-hour shift at GE, he wore denim coveralls. They came with a cap from the oil company, which he rarely wore, as it would fall off when he worked under a car. He did look snazzy when pumping gas, however, a skill which he taught me before I was 10. My mom liked the coveralls, too, as it saved on the washing of the grease-stained clothes. They were sturdy enough to last for years, and they did. It seemed like there was always a pair hanging under the stairs.
Overalls and coveralls were both a symbol to me of hard work and dedication. They were worn by generations of people who knew the value of toil and sweat. My grandfather’s work at GE, and then on his urban farm, provided fresh food for the family as well as a steady paycheck to buy the other necessities of life. My dad’s careers at GE and the garage gave us an economic cushion for things like a week’s vacation. It also took care of my college tuition, which was a tremendous benefit that I didn’t fully appreciate at the time.
Overalls and coveralls: God bless the men who wore them and left a lasting legacy to those who followed.