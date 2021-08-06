Every four (or five) years, we all have a chance to take a break from the normal routine to virtually travel to a remote venue and spend the days and nights in the company of elite athletes from around the world.
This year’s fortnight of fascination was especially enjoyable because of the chaotic COVID world which we are still inhabiting. Thanks to the expansion of television coverage on multiple platforms, we could breakfast, lunch and sup with our assorted heroes and heroines.
I confess I did not arise at 4 a.m. to watch live coverage of some events, but I spent most evenings achieving a personal best in the armchair reclining event, being amazed and inspired by Olympians. Never having been particularly good at any athletic endeavor, I am nonetheless treasuring my virtual experiences in every stadium and pool. I do have a good imagination, and I can picture myself running, jumping and diving with these determined competitors. The track events left me so exhausted I had to use the magic control wand to power myself out of the recliner in order to go to bed.
Running fast is impressive, but running fast and leaping over hurdles is astonishing. I realize there is much training involved, but these athletes also possess natural ability and grace. The only thing that puzzles me is how the hurdlers will use these skills once the Olympics are over. Will we see them leaping over abandoned shopping carts in the supermarket parking lot? Will they fly over rows of seats at the cinema to be first in line at the concession stand? How do all those years of training translate into more mundane employment?
Last night’s diving competition fascinated the person whose entire childhood was spent trying not to put her face in the water during swimming lessons. Having to dive into the water from the side of the pool without belly flopping was a feat I finally accomplished in college. I can barely watch the divers climb those platforms, turn around and backflip toward the water, twisting their bodies in unimaginable ways, and knifing into the pool with barely a ripple. Being fast on a track is one thing, but flying into space and splashing headfirst into a pool is quite another level of accomplishment in my Olympic book.
If diving into relatively forgiving water is impressive, how much more so is leaping up and down on a narrow wooden beam and then hurling yourself off to land on your feet? With so many opportunities for serious injury, these gymnastic athletes not only have skill, but mind-blowing confidence and determination. Perhaps that is why we could sympathize with Simone Biles when she chose to sit out several events. It’s not just your body which must be fine-tuned and flexible, but your mind must be in perfect equilibrium, too.
Outside pressures as well as interior qualms can affect everyone’s performance, whether at school, at work, or on the world’s stage. Managing our fears and others’ expectations is a life skill that requires a tremendous effort and continuous practice. Add the complications of extremely fierce competition and being watched and critiqued by almost the entire world, and it’s a wonder that Olympic athletes are able to compete to the highest standards for which they have trained.
One amazing achievement of all Olympic athletes, which is not visible in the stands or on the medals podium, is the inspiration they provide for children who are avidly watching the competitions—mostly in homes and clubs across the world. As they take in the performances, they begin to run and jump and swim with a new determination, believing they too can accomplish great things. Believing in yourself makes many great things possible. Winning medals is but a small part of that.