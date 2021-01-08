I just finished reading Alex Trebek’s memoir, “The Answer is ...” which he had written after his cancer diagnosis. The most poignant section was when he sat down with his family and told them that after his current protocol ended, he would seek no further treatment.
For his final weeks he would have only palliative measures. He had lived two years with pancreatic cancer, and was able to make his own determination of care.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest, least-survivable cancers. I know this from sad experience. My Pop succumbed to it at the age of 57, mere months after the diagnosis. That was in 1967 when treatments were limited. In 2008 my best friend Mary died from the same hideous disease. She was a nurse and had many treatments available to her; but none was successful. Because of her knowledge, she was also able to make important end of life choices. We said goodbye on a sunny fall day when she was still able to travel from Virginia to Massachusetts. I can still picture her standing on the front walk, turning around for one last look at me. I still miss them both — every day.
Now it’s the coronavirus that is killing people faster than cancer, heart attacks and strokes combined. Hospitals are running out of beds, mortuaries out of space; families are grappling with Zooming funeral services. The one thing that is in plentiful supply is tears. We cry for the deceased, for their survivors and for ourselves because we are worried about someone in our family being next.
The virus is so stealthy and sly. It slips under doorways and floats in the air. We are weary of masks and hand-washing, but we can’t give up. As soon as our defenses are down, another wave of death sweeps over us, growing stronger by the hour.
I got to hold Pop’s hand as he lay dying in St. Luke’s Hospital, and I kissed my Mom on her head as she was slipping away seven years ago. Today, the shell-shocked family members, whose loved ones are breathing their last labored breaths in hospitals and care homes, are locked out of those facilities, unable to see or touch their loved ones. I think that is one of the most heart-wrenching parts of a COVID death. No one would choose to leave this world in the alien setting of today’s quarantined hospital room. The overworked hospital staff who stand sentinel at the bedside of the dying have been asked to do the impossible. Yet they do it, day in and day out. Heroes one and all.
Now, they dangle the carrot of vaccine before us, hoping we will turn our attention to the months’ long wait to queue for this miracle drug. Once again, they are inept. There are delivery delays and confusion as every state must reinvent the wheel of distribution. The federal government has screwed up every aspect of COVID, so why do we expect any difference now? The lack of leadership has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths, turned the economy on its head, and sunk millions more people into poverty. Many members of the millionaires’ club in the U.S. Senate are too busy protecting their personal interests and disrupting the lawful, peaceful transition of government to act in a responsible manner to aid their desperate constituents.
Perhaps we can give them a useful task. Let each one stand for ten or twelve hours at the bedsides of those dying of COVID. Then, they could sanitize the rooms and ready them for the next patients. Would that help them develop a sense of morality or compassion?
There will be a new president soon and some new members of Congress. Will they be able to begin to extract us from this morass? Pancreatic cancer and COVID-19 are not the most dangerous perils we face. As Walt Kelly’s Pogo said so prophetically many years ago, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”