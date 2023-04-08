Anne Horrigan Geary: April is National Poetry Month

Who determines what we celebrate each month? I’m not averse to honoring any type of language, and poems seem to fit especially well into the springtime. There are blooming flowers and chirping birds by the score. Brooks gurgle, baseball bats crack against spinning balls, and kids scream for cone-filled confections. Great topics abound.
Versifying those topics is another matter. Rhyme and rhythm seem simple until you try to corral a renegade idea into a preordained form. Take sonnets, for example. Fourteen lines of iambic pentameter may have been Shakespeare or Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s cup of Earl Grey, but I always come up a syllable short at the end of a line. Even with a rhyming dictionary, one cannot find a suitable pairing for “albatross.” Just ask Samuel Taylor Coleridge.
Limericks are easier to create and a lot more fun:
There was a young man from Nantucket,
Who put lots of clams in a bucket.
He cried when he saw,
In his plan was a flaw.
To eat one he would have to shuck it.
No “boos” unless you can write a better one in under five minutes.
The nice thing about poetry is that you can enjoy it without actually writing it. Thousands of folks called poets have done the work for you. All you have to do is get thee to a library or bookstore and revel in the varied volumes on the shelves. From Emily Dickinson to Nikita Gill, there are poems for every taste.
Share some of Shel Silverstein’s poems from the book “Where the Sidewalk Ends” with your favorite kiddos. Poems are made to be heard. Jack Prelutsky has written some amazingly awesome scary poems, which are too good to be saved for Halloween. If you are a baseball fan, dig up a copy of “Casey at the Bat” and then try to write a modernized version.
If you don’t care to write a limerick or other type of verse, I have another challenge for you. Create a new celebration for any month of the year and explain your choice. For example, I think October could be National Missing and Presumed Lost Single Scarlet Sock Month. Think of all the dryer lint that would be searched and the laundry rooms cleaned in the hunt for reds in October.
For inspiration you could peruse a list of celebratory and awareness months already in existence. Here are a few I found: National Facial Protection Month, Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month, Stalking Awareness Month, National Nutrition Month and the ever-popular Radon Awareness Month.
I like lists. That’s one reason I like Nikita Gill’s poem titled “Reasons to Live through the Apocalypse” from the volume “Where Hope Comes From.”
“Sunrises, People you have still to meet and laugh with. Songs about love, peace, anger, and revolution. Walks in the woods. The smile you exchange with a stranger when you experience beauty accidentally together. Butterflies ... Books filled with everything you do not yet know. Poetry.”
I agree with all of those and more. During this national month dedicated to all things poetic, I will make my own list of reasons to maintain my earthly existence. If I’m feeling wild and crazy I will write a sonnet, with or without my Easter bonnet. If you don’t enjoy this month, just wait, there’s another dedicated one waiting in the wings.