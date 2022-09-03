Anne Horrigan Geary: Pontoosuc Lake puts a picture of the past in my mind — and a smile on my face

I‘ve been going to Pontoosuc Lake as long as I can remember. Living on Wahconah Street, we could walk on the dusty sidewalks right up to Hancock Road, then take a left up to the bathing beach. Navigating the steep stairs through the tall pines was the hardest part of the trip, but the reward was a cooling dip into the beautiful blue waters.
Back in the day, there were docks in the form of a square, with lifeguards to keep an eye on us. There was a bathhouse where we could change our clothes so we wouldn’t have to wear a wet bathing suit home under our play clothes. It was a great place to spend a warm summer day.
My family spent lots of sunny Sunday afternoons picnicking on the hillside, sitting on a green Army surplus blanket. My dad would grill hot dogs and my mom provided macaroni or potato salad and the best chocolate cake topped with mocha frosting. Back then, I didn’t even know what “mocha” was, but I knew I liked it. We washed it all down with a bottle of Mohawk Beverages soda, ginger ale or root beer.
Sitting on the hill under the pines always brought a sense of serenity and contentment. The scent of the trees on a hot summer day was like aromatherapy. As you inhaled the sharp scent, you could feel a sense of wellbeing, and exhale your troubles. The dappled sun played over your arms and legs like Tiddly Winks.
Swimming and splashing the hours away were the best parts of a summer day. There were races and general foolishness in the water, but then we all collapsed on our beach towels for a rest.
Boat watching was another favorite pastime. There were organized races on the weekend. I especially loved seeing the sailboats glide across the surface of the water, seeing which racer made the best use of the breezes. I have a poster from one of the fundraisers for the Fourth of July parade that depicts that exact scene, and I have it hanging in my office as a constant reminder of those happy times.
We had a boat of our own for several years, a lovely wooden Chris Craft like the one featured in the movie, “On Golden Pond.” The boat required a lot of maintenance, and my dad was too busy to do it, so he eventually got rid of it. I often wonder if it survived and where it might be now.
Instead of our own boat, we opted for Sunday afternoon rides on the queen of Pontoosuc, the “Sheila,” a historic craft which had previously belonged to multimillionaire Andrew Carnegie, who used it to ferry his guests around Stockbridge Bowl.
My dad and I climbed aboard as if we were Carnegie’s guests, sinking into comfy seats for the trip around the lake. Views from the water always added some mystery to the perspective. People waved, and the gentle breezes cooled us as if we were royalty, wending our way around our private lake. It was totally magical.
Years went by. The “Sheila” sank, the bathhouse vanished and the docks floated into memory. When we moved back to the Berkshires, I was sad to see the changes. Only the lovely view remained.
Now we bring a sandwich and cold drink to the picnic area but stay in the car, as we are not able to navigate the steep slope or uneven stairs. We roll the windows down and soak in the scenery, enjoying the same breezes blowing across the water, and watching lots of canoes and kayaks dotting the cool, blue surface.
We especially enjoy the views of Mount Greylock, squinting to see what Herman Melville did — a humpback whale in place of a mountain. Whatever you see when you look to the north, Pontoosuc Lake never disappoints. I only hope it stays the same for another couple of centuries.