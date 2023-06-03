Anne Horrigan Geary: Sitting down on the job

Through no fault of my own (unless you consider falling backward on the patio whilst trying to bring tender plants inside when frost is predicted to be my fault), I have been forced to sit out the next couple of weeks. No hopping, skipping or jumping. No bungee jumping. No hopscotch. No skateboarding. Luckily, I don’t do any of those things, so it’s pretty much business as usual.
I am restricted in my gardening, which is my favorite pastime during this season. From a seated position, I have been able to transplant seedlings, pot up the cemetery planters and plan my hanging basket decor.
I am in a quandary about the dahlia tubers I ordered before the fall (my tumble, not the season). Should I put them in pots or get someone to plant them in the daylily bed? I’ve never had much luck growing them, so I’d like to give them a fighting chance to survive at least one season. They are called “Blackberry Ripple” — large cactus-shaped flowers with streaks of dark purple on a lighter purple background. Yummy, right? Of course they were on sale, and who can resist a plant sale?
As if they weren’t enough, I also purchased three other dahlias, a canna and four packets of seeds from another grower — also on sale. I can always envision the lovely plants — tall and profusely blooming — when I am ordering them online, usually in the middle of the night when I can’t sleep. What I can’t imagine is how to realize that vision given the size of my garden and my limited skills.
Another useful sedentary activity is bird-watching. I am keeping track of the woodpeckers, cardinals and sparrows, hoping for a glimpse of baby birds sometime in the near future. Lately, I have been stymied in this pursuit by one aggressive red squirrel who doesn’t like competition for the food supply. He even chases off the larger, more docile gray squirrels. Thanks to the evening visit of one huge black bear, all of our feeders were put in the shed for several days. Guess who found them and emptied them all? We’re pretty sure it was the red squirrel because he is small enough to squeeze through the gap around the large doors on the east side of the shed.
Sunday afternoon, I did something I never did before. I watched the entire 200 laps of the Indianapolis 500. I skipped most of the pre-race babble, but sat more or less mesmerized by the roaring vehicles and coordinated crews. I did accidentally take a nap in the middle, but with instant replays of all the important moments, I didn’t miss a thing.
The cars were amazing — nothing like the clunkers I used to watch at Lebanon Valley Speedway when I was a kid. I did commiserate with the driver whose car wouldn’t start at the beginning of the race. We can all remember going out to work and finding our battery was dead, but I somehow think at least one head will roll for allowing such a rookie mistake on this international stage with 300,000 folks watching from the stands and millions more on television.
I shouldn’t have been surprised at the level of technology that is now part of the race. With superb communication between driver and team, the orders for when to pass and when to stay put in the slipstream come from high above the track. It’s almost like the bevy of coaches who organize each play in all pro football games.
The end of the race was anticlimactic. With all the red flags due to multiple crashes, the cars basically limped over the finish line with tires that barely had a chance to warm up. I did enjoy the break from my usual routine, but I hope I won’t be stuck in my recliner next Memorial Day.