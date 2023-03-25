Anne Horrigan Geary: What is this thing called spring?

Meteorologists are reporting about it. Calendars proclaim it. Even the birds are chirping about it (much too early in the morning and too loudly, I might add).
Spring. Spring. Spring. Sorry, I can’t get on that particular bandwagon — not when the snow in my backyard is still over the tops of my boots.
The crystalline snow is still clumped and mounded and lumped all over the place. The plow ridge has turned into an ice pack worthy of the Arctic. Although the paths are dry, thanks to judicious and repeated shoveling, I cannot set one foot off the path without risking a serious slip and fall.
Some of the snow has melted, and some of the melted water has refrozen overnight when the temperatures dip below freezing. The front of the house faces north, and late afternoon rays do not reach halfway up the lawn. That’s where the snow is dense and crunchy. That’s where the limbs torn off the crabapple tree are lying. There is no way to move them.
Far in the back, we lost one huge limb from the gigantic maple tree. I can’t even climb over the snowdrifts to go out and check how much damage the long branches have done to the fence around the vegetable plot or to the shrubs upon which they landed.
I contented myself with starting some seeds. Two pots of leaf lettuce are soaking up the sun on the bedroom windowsill, and I’m hoping to transplant the seedlings into a large pot on the patio for easy harvesting. It worked well last year and we had multiple pickings of the sweet little leaves.
Today I tried to transplant some of the pansies from the flats which I bought yesterday into decorative planters, but the potting soil which had spent a couple of nights in the back of the car after a trip home from the hardware store, is frozen into a lovely rectangular brick. Now I have to bring it into the house to warm it up because I am desperate to get my hands into the dirt and “play” with my plants.
I have a particular affinity for pansies. They were my first garden plants when my mom gave me a small strip of the area near the back porch. I love their cheerful faces and vibrant colors. The fact that they are cold-hardy doesn’t hurt either. Sometimes when I put the planters in the shade as the summer sun makes the plants go leggy, I get a few blooms again in the fall. I’ve tried to overwinter them, but without luck. So every March, it’s back to the nursery to choose another crop of flowers.
Even the spring bulbs planted near the foundation and around the yard have taken a hit from the last storm. Many of them were budded and the drifts of snow flattened them completely. I know the plants will come back, but there will be no new blooms until next year.
At least the pussy willows have survived intact. The catkins are swelling at the ends of most of the tall branches. I need help from a tall person to harvest them, but I will certainly have a beautiful bunch of them to decorate my Easter table.
No matter what the overnight temperatures are, the sun is climbing higher in the sky and its warmth will not be denied. It might take longer than I’d like for the soil in the gardens to defrost, but the peas will get planted as the gardening year officially begins. Spring is the season of hope and renewal. It will surround us with beauty and inspiration — any day now.