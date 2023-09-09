Anne Horrigan Geary: Tag sales and tea pots

Tag sales were hot last weekend, both in temperature and merchandise. We hit the road on both Saturday and Sunday, searching the cities and towns of Berkshire County for treasures. We hadn’t been out “saleing” in a long time — due to COVID and other weekend commitments — so we were primed for a good time.
Binge-watching the British program “Antiques Road Trip,” available here on PBS, we rekindled our love of buying “junque,” as we call it. Our business on the Cape was called “The Bad Habit,” and our motto was “we buy junk, we sell antiques.” Our bad habit was buying more than we sold. Even though we basically left that business behind, the lifestyle is still the same.
Over the years, we have bought and sold many things: postcards, furniture, books, glass, china and small collectibles. My mother always referred to our house as a warehouse, which wasn’t far from the truth. We simply like stuff, and we often bring stuff home if we find it at a good price.
However, our opportunities to sell said stuff are not nearly as numerous in the hills as they were on “Olde Cape Codde,” where you couldn’t spit without hitting an antique shop or emporium. In the last 17 years, we have accumulated excess goods at an alarming rate. Our cars have not seen the inside of our two-car garage in at least 15 years, but it makes an awesome storage facility for boxes and piles of possibly-saleable stuff. The shrinking garage space in no way hampers our desire for treasure hunting because you just never know when you are going to hit the mother lode and turn your trash into cash.
Thanks mostly to the townwide sale in Clarksburg last Saturday, I am now the proud owner of a lot of china, including a tea set, two other tea pots and a coffee pot. I like many kinds of tableware, but I am especially fond of china. One of my favorite rooms in our home is the dining room which has two corner china cabinets. Of course, they are filled to the brim, and I love to sit and look at the rows of plates, cups and serving pieces through the attractive, curved glass doors.
Today, I am cleaning out one of the cupboards, packing my mother’s set of china into several boxes to bring it to my son and daughter-in-law, who are inheriting it. I will fill the empty shelves with my new purchases, so it will be easy to use them for future tea parties.
Yes, I like tea parties, too. I’m not British, but I love to entertain a few folks in the middle of the afternoon for cups of tea, scones, watercress sandwiches and fancy little cakes. We got hooked on cream teas when we spent our honeymoon traveling around England via Brit Rail passes for a month. Every town had (and still has) a tea room or two where you can enjoy a small meal in the middle of the day. At some elegant hotels, you can partake in high tea, which is more like a large meal later in the day.
My husband collected Hall tea pots for many years, so we always had plenty of pots for our various types of tea (mostly loose tea so we could use our pretty silver tea strainer). Even our kids got in on the act. One summer day we invited a favorite teacher to tea and made scones from a recipe she had shared with our son.
The kids also had a Mad Hatter’s tea party once, using the picnic table in the back yard, and inviting two of the neighborhood girls to join the festivities. Our older son collected syrup jars (an occupational hazard when your parents drag you to tag sales in your stroller). The table was set with dozens of syrup jars and pancake jugs, full of who knows what.
Now that the weather will be turning cool, it will be time to sort out some recipes for petite delicacies and plan a little party for a few special friends. Tea anyone?