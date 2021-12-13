After Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday comes I Give Up Wednesday, when we throw up our hands and refuse to give into anymore greedy gift-grabbing gnomes. I’m sure there are people who enjoy shopping until the last hour of Dec. 24, but I am not one of them.
Once upon a time, when our kids were little, and grandma arrived a few days before the holidays, my husband and I took a last-minute shopping excursion early on Dec. 24 to pick up a few extra stocking stuffers and treasures that were marked down by 75 percent at the market. Now, grandma’s gone and the kids are grown so we like nothing better than nodding by the fire on Christmas Eve.
Shopping in the age of the pandemic is mostly relegated to online perusal of wares and careful reading of descriptions and terms of sale. After a few bad experiences with specious sellers whose goods took the slow boat from China, I try to shop local and, if necessary, shop from reputable online retailers in the good old US of A.
One type of shopping which never grows old is the choosing of books for my friends and family. Living in a cave of books, which happens naturally when a reading teacher marries a librarian, our children were both early readers and lovers of books. New books always ranked high on their wish lists. They still do. Now, the challenge is to buy items from the list, but also to find books they don’t yet know they will come to love.
Books are magic. They are transformative. They open our minds to new experiences, new worlds, and new ways of understanding. As a reading teacher, I was privileged to witness the joy and excitement of my students as their skills improved and they discovered new stories or new authors who made them want to read more. My objectives were always to help children to read and to find ways to make them love to read.
I read aloud to them every week — even to seventh graders. I read aloud to parents at open houses, and they behaved just like kids — they wanted more!
Books help children to understand the world they live in. They provide a safe place in which to explore new ideas, consider options, and choose how to proceed at their own pace. They can visit galaxies in the real world or fantasy places, learn to cook or sew, and submerge themselves in the mystical realms of poetry and drama.
Children who read become adults who read. They read everything from the latest crime thriller to gardening books, from natural history to political history, from travel guides to fitness and wellness literature.
Visiting a bookstore is like opening Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates. So many choices, so little time. Luckily, there are guides to help you choose. You can talk to a real person, who has read many of the books (and book reviews) and can assist you to make good choices. Of course, there are wish lists too. If you are choosing books for children, you might ask their teachers or school librarians for suggestions.
For older readers, choose books based on their interests, or choose classics which have stood the test of time. I’ll never forget how each member of our family read “Black Beauty” by Anna Sewell. It was a summer reading assignment for our younger son, so I began reading it aloud in the car as we drove through long stretches of Wyoming and Montana on vacation. I stopped when the trip ended, but each of us — separately and unbeknownst to each other — finished reading the book.
Books are powerful objects, and they don’t need batteries or Wi-Fi. Buy them — especially from local bookstores — gift them, read them, share them and curl up with them on a cold winter’s night.