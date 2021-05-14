COVID has crashed the calendar. We had a heat wave in March, and tonight there is a frost warning. This weather is making me crazy!
Thanks to my little tunnel greenhouse, I planted leaf lettuce and snap peas in the middle of March. I kept the peas in the tunnel and they look fabulous, growing inches by the day. The lettuce sprouted very thinly, so I reseeded last week, taking the pot out of the tunnel so I could see more clearly where to add seed. Then, the deluge turned the pot into a muddy morass, and when I tipped it to drain the water, half of the wet soil and new seed went sailing down the patio.
Yesterday, I transplanted the few surviving seedlings into a new pot, so we’ll probably have enough leaf lettuce for our Fourth of July burgers if we limit ourselves to two leaves each.
At the same time, the most noxious weed on the planet — bishop’s weed — is thriving. It crawled under the neighbor’s fence a few years ago, and now has taken over several of the small garden beds despite our best efforts to slow it down. At least the woodchucks like to eat it. Would that it were the end of their foraging. I’m afraid they will develop a taste for every new vegetable and flower I plant in my new raised troughs and ground-level pots. That would effectively end my growing season.
The good news is I have a brand-new hanging basket full of pale yellow petunias and light blue lobelia. My kids never need wonder what kind of gift to buy me for Mother’s Day. I also have a lovely table arrangement of sunflowers and daisies. Lucky me!
We have all renewed our interest in birds this year, having little else to do but look out the windows. We added to our supply of bird feeders and added all types of seed to the grocery list. We have been rewarded by many new birds as well as lots of old favorites. The hummingbirds have finally arrived and just yesterday we saw our first Baltimore oriole perch on the orange put out specially for him.
Unfortunately, the blue jays have moved in, too! We went from a friendly trio to a dozen, and one day we had over thirty birds gorging themselves on the suet feeders, the seed feeders, and even the oranges. They even chased away our nesting robins, leaving behind a small nest in the eaves with three perfect blue eggs inside. We were all heart-broken, and were ready to take down all the feeders until cooler heads prevailed. We will definitely cut down the feeding options and choose feeders which are harder for the jays to raid.
It is humbling to realize we are only partners with nature. There are many things we cannot control, but we can control how we react to difficulties. Each day we intently observe some beauty. This week it is the blossoming magnolia and crabapple trees and the yellow daffodils and dandelions. We turn our faces to the sun and soak up some warmth. When it rains, we collect the water for our plants, and watch the robins splash in the birdbath.
Every hour we can sit outside and breathe the fresh, spring air, we are grateful for another opportunity to exist on this “swiftly tilting planet.”