Anne Horrigan Geary: The musings of a gardener and former teacher on the end of summer and the start of school

As a rule, I don’t like endings. I’m fine with beginnings — new things to look forward to, new challenges. Then my energy winds down, and I limp to the end of a project or season. I hate to see summer end. Saying goodbye to the hummingbirds is the start of the long goodbye to warm days and productive gardens.
The container gardens this year produced lower than expected yields. We are still waiting for our first ripe tomato. We did get some decent chard, lettuce and snow peas. My husband’s sacks of potatoes look very promising, but the callaloo and zucchini tanked. The stars of the raised beds and pots were definitely the cosmos, which I started from seed. They are bright orange, double flowers and multi-flowered. You can see them shining all the way across the yard. Another success was my mallow, a tall, spiky plant that looks as if it might be related to the hollyhock. The blooms are purple with darker markings. Paired in a pot with orange zinnias, it looks amazing.
“Plant a radish, get a radish, not a Brussels sprout …” is a line from a song in “The Fantasticks,” probably my favorite play of all time. I grew neither radishes nor sprouts, but one of my flowers did not perform as expected. The “blackberry ripple” dahlia, whose dappled color I longed to see, blossomed pure white. Sure, it’s lovely, but not what I expected. Another unfulfilled expectation. Guess I should lower mine when it comes to gardening, but I am a tried-and-true optimist.
The summer’s end and garden slump lead invariably to thoughts of September’s main event. I call it “BTS” because I never wanted to say those words out loud when I was teaching. When the ads for new clothes and school supplies begin to appear, I still have butterflies in my stomach. Even though I haven’t been back to school in two decades, I cannot erase my three decades of memories.
I don’t miss the early morning rush. I don’t miss the endless meetings and paperwork. I do miss the kids. They kept me young and enthusiastic. Occasionally, I hear about my former students — all grown up now — and I am always happy to learn how they are doing. Thanks to Facebook, I have been reading about the career of one of my kids, now a member of the Massachusetts Legislature. I remember him as a smart and funny seventh-grader. We had a bond because of our love of Italy, and because of his suggestion we visited Siena on a summer trip. He is now a valued member of our state government, and his intelligence and diligence are a boon to the Cape delegation.
In Berkshire County, I found another former student. She grew up on a cranberry bog in Brewster and now is a full-time farmer. How excited I was to read about her career in a feature story in this newspaper. I had already learned about the farm from seeing the produce at a local farmers’ market where I vend my crafts. I’m looking forward to seeing her in person and hearing all about her life.
I never hear the song, “Hey, Jude” without remembering one of my first students at Pittsfield High whose life was cut short in a car crash when he was still in school. RIP, Mike. That’s the life of a teacher: eternally interwoven with the young people with whom one worked.
I see a great parallel between gardening and teaching. I think that’s why I enjoy each new season nurturing plants in the fertile soil. The seedlings in spring remind me of all those sweet faces on the first day of school.