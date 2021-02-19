I’ve been doing genealogical research — on and off — for more than 15 years. Sometimes there is a big discovery, like the birthplace of my paternal grandmother. I found her baptismal record online using the archives of the County Clare library in Ennis.
Thanks to that information, we took a trip to the village of Kilmihil in West Clare. We slept in a self-catering cottage in Cahermurphy and drank in Flanigan’s Pub. Thanks to our hosts, the Normoyles, we learned that there was traditional (trad) Irish music at the pub in Cree, where we went to join the locals. We also learned that “Keniry” — my grandmother’s surname — was a Doonbeg name; but that the name had died out in those parts. The only kin we found were in the cemetery.
One afternoon, as we drove around stopping at any cemetery we could find, we rode to the top of a hill as dark clouds were forming. Standing at the top of the hill, with wind whipping around us, I had an eerie sensation that some distant relatives had stood in this selfsame spot and looked upon the same distant valleys. I felt like I was home.
I still have a long way to go in my research. My biggest stumbling block is nailing down the exact location from which my earliest immigrant ancestors left Ireland. Patrick and Julia O’Brien Horrigan were living in Connecticut in the late 1840s because their son, James, was born in Goshen, Conn. By the 1850 census, they were living in Monterey and eventually settled in North Adams, where they are buried in Hillside Cemetery. Their surname is forever inscribed in Berkshire County thanks to their son, Thomas Francis, who bought a farm in Clarksburg on what became Horrigan Road.
I love these cold, hard facts. They are often hard to come by, but mean so much when you mine the golden nuggets out of mountains of historical references. One of my Horrigan cousins and his son were Hoosac Tunnel miners. Two others were married to miners, who subsequently moved to Denver, CO to work on the tunnel through the Rockies, and whose descendants still live there. One living Horrigan cousin lives in Australia — and he was a teacher too!
Thanks to the free search last week for the online database, Newspapers.com, I went trolling through their records to see if I could add to my ancestor chart. Unlike the folks who visit, “Finding My Roots”, there was no Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to guide my search — or do my work for me. After many bleary-eyed hours, all I could show for my time was a handful of clippings of obituaries, marriages, and special events.
One of my favorite items is the record of the wedding of Thomas George Horrigan to Suzanne Marie Murray in North Adams in 1962. I learned that the bride wore a turquoise wool suit and a “shocking pink” flowered hat, and carried a rosebud bouquet. Sue, Tom’s widow, now lives in Connecticut, and is still a fashionista. I can just picture her in that beautiful outfit, smiling at her handsome groom.
Another clipping showed a photo of George R. Horrigan, Tom’s dad, as he was handed the keys to the newly-renovated grange building in Pittsfield. It was taken on June 10, 1953. He looked hale and hearty then, but died of a heart attack in May of 1954.
I found lots of obituaries, but the earliest was May 31, 1949, for my grandmother’s brother, James Keniry, who died in Oneonta, N.Y. The Keniry siblings and their mother Margaret had all immigrated in the early 1900s to the area around Cohoes, NY.
I don’t have any new leaves on my family tree, but I have colored in some of the black and white outlines with shocking pink flowers.