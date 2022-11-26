Anne Horrigan Geary: The word 'volume' speaks volumes

I love words. Words explain, entertain and elevate our thoughts. They are fun too. What are crosswords or limericks without words? Just empty space. My self-imposed alphabetic title year is drawing to a close, but with the most challenging letters left, I have gone a little goofy. Herewith is my treatise on the letter “V”.
After much thought and nary a glimpse at the dictionary (which I feel would be cheating), I have decided to lavish my attention on the word “volume”. It deserves some inspection, being a word of multiple meanings — always the best ones. As Lucy Van Pelt would say: “It’s the very, very, very, very best.”
The first image that pops into my mind is a shaky hand reaching for the dial of the car radio, which is blasting a popular tune. It seems the older you get, the quieter you like it. As a teenager with a brand-spankin’ new license, I loved to drive around downtown Pittsfield in my dad’s Chevy with the windows down and the music crankin’. It was good to share these cool tunes with every passerby within 50 feet, right?
At home, my sleek, black stereo had two huge detachable speakers that allowed me to send the sound in different directions, and occasionally make my mom’s prized glassware quiver on the shelves in the den. There were separate base and treble controls, so I could emphasize different elements of each song. I still love the sound of a thumping base line. Boom, boom, boom.
If music’s not your thing, perhaps you are scientifically minded. Volume’s got you covered there, too. Would you like to determine the volume of a can of tomato soup or calculate how many ounces of milk will carefully fit in your tumbler before you add the chocolate syrup to avoid any loss of blended goodness?
In my case, it is imperative that I determine how many tubs of fabric will fit into the office, leaving enough room for me to walk among them. Less than I might hope.
Being mathematically and scientifically challenged, I do my best work when I can estimate the volume of an object. As a visual learner, I need to see what’s going into the container before I can guess how much it will hold. Fabric is great because you can squish it down if you have too much for the box. Only as a last resort should you sit on it. Cardboard boxes are not as robust as you might think.
Volume probably played a large part in your wardrobe choices for Thanksgiving. Did you find the pants with the elastic waistband hiding somewhere in the closet? Or did you choose to wear the loose-fitting top that could cover an unbuttoned or unzipped bottom if the need arose?
The final meaning of our expanding topic is the one regarding books. In our home, the retired librarian and reading teacher are volumized to the extreme. We keep buying bookcases to contain the masses of volumes of cookbooks, mystery novels and assorted nonfiction. Poetry volumes are often slim and can easily be shoved onto shelves with a tiny bit of space — all the more reason to collect poetry.
From the long-ago days when I started teaching reading to this very day, I have amassed a collection of children’s books. From Johanna Spyri’s “Heidi” to James Marshall’s “The Stupids Die” and from Thornton Burgess’ nature books to books with Chris Van Allsburg’s amazing artwork, I enjoy reading and rereading any book that makes me smile or remember a simpler time.
So turn up the volume of your music, pour a few ounces of your favorite liquid into an appropriate container and settle down with a book you love or are discovering for the first time. Forget the leftover turkey for today.