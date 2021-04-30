Joyce Kilmer had it right: “I think that I shall never see, a poem as lovely as a tree.”
In honor of the end of National Poetry Month and Friday’s Arbor Day observance, those of us who have barely kept pace with the pages of the calendar since this horrid pandemic began should take a moment to say “farewell.”
For me, reading poetry is not circumscribed by any mock seasonal assignment. When I was teaching middle school, many of my colleagues concentrated on that form in April; but in my classroom we had a “POW” every week of the year. Seventh graders like acronyms, so the poem of the week, which arrived every Friday, came with a super hero exclamation.
I like to read poetry anytime, anywhere and by any poet who strikes my fancy. While it’s true that there are oodles of spring-themed poems, I could easily read them in summer or winter. Nature is the topic of millions of stanzas of poetry and they all reveal different ways of observing who and what lives outside our windows. Like trees.
My son created our first leafy connection to the Arbor Day Foundation when he was in grade school. He read about the offer of 10 free trees, and the lure seemed irresistible. I think he was a little disappointed when they arrived as bare-root seedlings in a legal-size envelope; but he planted them just the same. Several survived, and the most beautiful was a river birch which grew happily beside our garden at the old house in Harwich.
The grown-up he became is looking for a dwarf plum tree to plant at his home in Worcester. It is my fervent hope that thousands of other children who fell in love with trees for thousands of reasons, have become stewards of our forests and neighborhood trees.
Scientists will explain how trees are important to our environment, but I plant mine for purely selfish reasons.
The first tree I ever planted was a five-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce, which was our first Christmas tree in our new home on Cape Cod. We lugged that balled specimen to the top of a rise in our front yard and planted it in January. When we left 30 years later, it still crowned the top of the hill, towering over the native scrub pines and oaks.
For the past 15 years I have been reforesting a yard that already had several mature deciduous trees and evergreen foundation plantings. The centerpiece of the front lawn is now a magnolia, variety “Butterflies”, which is about to burst into bloom with its yellow petals not quite resembling any butterfly I have ever seen; but gorgeous nonetheless.
In the back there are many new trees and shrubs, mostly planted to attract wildlife. We have a dwarf crabapple and a mountain ash, where we hang our bird feeders. A pink pussy willow provides shoots for flower arrangements in the spring, and roosting places for birds the rest of the year. I planted two hazelnut trees for the nuts, but, sadly, one died, so there is no cross-pollination and thus, no nuts. I keep meaning to buy a second tree, and maybe this will be the year.
We also have several Rose of Sharons in varied colors, lilacs, ninebark, quince, azaleas and rhododendrons. Weigela and hydrangea are also favorite bloomers. Each tree and shrub adds something special to the landscape. I love the sense of privacy which the plantings afford us; but mostly I just love to sit and admire them, in all seasons, as part of the great natural beauty of which we in the Berkshires have so much.
“Poems are made by fools like me, but only God can make a tree.”