Anne Horrigan Geary: My favorite Valentine's treats weren't candy — they were much sweeter

St. Valentine’s Day was always a favorite holiday of mine. A celebration including good wishes, often in the form of poetry, and candy is a combination that’s hard to beat.
In grammar school, we always had a big, decorated box into which we all “posted” our valentines. The valentines themselves were either homemade pieces crafted from construction paper and lace doilies or store-bought miniature missives. After all the cards were deposited, the box was opened and selected students went around the room delivering the items. Other students were tasked with doling out the candy and cookies which had been brought in for the celebration.
We all watched like hawks to see who received which cards and counted carefully the number of confections deposited on each desk. Rather than appreciating cheerful greetings, it was all a numbers game. When the envelopes were opened, there were lots of happy glances to the senders and shy smiles in return. We were all pretty naive back then, but we understood how great it felt to have a tidy pile of cute cards next to the candy stash.
As time went by, St. Valentine’s Day evolved into a more personal celebration, and fewer cards were sent or received, but those which did were fraught with much more intensity. Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate became particularly strong tokens of affection. If you didn’t get one, you could go to the drug store on Feb. 15 and buy your own at half price, and the candy tasted just as sweet.
Teaching school gave me a new perspective on the holiday. There were no formal celebrations where I taught, but there were always students who exchanged cards and small gifts. As I watched the interactions, especially during home room and at lunch, I enjoyed the happy faces and shy smiles still. Occasionally, an envelope was slipped onto my desk, too. I didn’t give out valentines, but I was always ready to share a smile, nod or wink to communicate a silent message.
Looking back on all those years among schoolchildren, I realize I received many valentines each and every day. Teaching reading to struggling students was a particularly challenging but extremely rewarding task. Every time a student suddenly got the connection between the letters and a meaningful word, it was as if fireworks went off. When a string of random words suddenly turned into a sentence full of sense, silent trumpets would blare. My kids and I celebrated so many triumphs together, and each one was like a gift — a valentine of deep significance.
Even now, I can recall certain moments when the excitement of seeing a milestone accomplished was better than consuming a whole box of Russell Stover’s finest. There was the time when Katie said: “I don’t hate to read anymore!” Eileen was quiet and withdrawn until we started reading “Daddy Long Legs” together and she laughed out loud. Margaret wrote me a letter after graduation to thank me for helping her. Scott sent his mother to school on the last day with a framed photo of himself surfing because I accepted his September challenge of “I hate to write” and turned him into a prolific writer and surfer poet. Andy used his love of baseball to produce spectacular sports reporting.
Sharing a lifelong love of reading with my students was always my goal. Opening the cover of a new book is much more satisfying than biting into a chocolate, and the sensation lasts much longer. When the box of candy is gone, there are still hundreds more books in the bookstore or the library. Try one and give one to your sweetie, too.