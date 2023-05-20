Anne Horrigan Geary: The waiting game for the garden's ephemeral beauty

Mother Nature’s clock is certainly different from my own. Last week it was summer, then spring and this week it felt like late winter and a threat of frost. No wonder my plants are confused. I am downright bamboozled by the fluctuating temperatures, and I’m not sure what to do.
For weeks, I have nursed a large crop of seedlings on every available windowsill. I’m waiting for them to develop their true leaves so I can transplant them into larger containers and begin to harden them off outside before they go into their permanent locations.
Only one pot of pepper seeds was lost when it crashed to the floor in the bathroom as I was moving it from the windowsill so I could close the blinds for the night. How could one small, three-inch pot hold so much soil? It flew all over the floor, the bathroom rug and into the small space between the vanity and shower wall where neither my hand nor mop could reach. So much for the peppers.
Of all the other trays, only the cosmos were ready to transplant. They are a giant orange variety which provides pops of color to the garden beds and nectar for bees and butterflies. Now I have more than a dozen little plants outside, getting bigger by the day. There is a small cold frame near the house for some of them, and the others rest precariously on an outside windowsill. There was also a flat of mallow seedlings, a first for me, which were looking quite perky for the two days they were sitting on the patio.
On the night of the first frost warning, I put the mallow, some cosmos, marigolds and sunflowers into the tool shed for protection. I didn’t know anyone was living in there, but in the morning all the cosmos, marigolds, sunflowers and five of the six mallow plants had been eaten. It is so heartbreaking to see all my hard work reduced to a row of empty pots. Tonight, I have to bring all the seedlings that won’t fit into the cold frame into the house.
My plan is to go to the plant sale at the Springside Park greenhouse this weekend to replace some of my ruined seedlings and amplify my selection of flowers from their excellent array. Then I will pick up preordered veggie starts from Windy Ridge Farm at the Pittsfield farmers market. The path of backyard gardening never does run smoothly.
The most spectacular part of the spring landscape is certainly the blossoming trees and shrubs. Early in May, the watch for magnolia blooms begins. On the front lawn, I had planted a “butterfly” variety about 10 years ago. It is now a fully-mature tree and its pale yellow flowers almost glow in the dark. The white magnolias across the street have been in full bloom for weeks, but my tree waits until they are finished before it puts on its display, which it did this week.
I kept looking out the window at it until my eyes were ready to pop. Then I went outside and took about 50 pictures of it from every angle, in sun and shade. Now the blossoms are all on the ground, limp petals dotting the lawn.
There is still beauty in the backyard. The ornamental crabapple which I purchased as a seedling from the Berkshire Conservation District is at its peak bloom. For weeks, I watched for the sight of leaf buds, then flower buds on the slender branches. The buds look like tiny, round pink pearls arranged in dainty clusters at the ends of the branches. Suddenly, they swell and pop open — a few at a time — like a pan of popcorn on the stove. A day or two later, they have all opened and the blossoms are all a pure, angel-wing white.
This morning, in the breeze, some petals have already begun to drift to the ground. In gardening, as in life, one must seize every opportunity to enjoy the transitory beauty that is all around.