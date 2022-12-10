Anne Horrigan Geary: Waiting can be the worst

The worst kind of waiting is the interval from the first Christmas ad on TV until the 25th of December. Hours expand into days and days into weeks. There is no way to make the time go faster.
Watching Christmas specials or listening to carols only reminds you that days between now and Christmas have decreased from 1 million to 999,000, give or take a few.
Who knew time could be elastic?
The last day of school is a hundred hours, but the first day of summer vacation is only five. The last day of summer vacation lasts but three minutes. It doesn’t matter if you are a student or a teacher — the class you hate lasts six times longer than the class you love. Lunch is over in a mere 12 seconds.
Waiting for someone to come home is another exercise in frustration. You can look out the window or stare at the phone 50 times, but it doesn’t help. You know the weather can be treacherous or the traffic stalled by accidents, but you will accept no excuses. It’s just as bad if you are the traveler, sitting in the backseat of Dad’s Buick, restless and hungry, whining “Are we there yet?” every 15 minutes.
Expectant parents know that the length of gestation for a baby is supposed to be nine months. In reality, they wait at least 40 months, and the last month has 99 days. On the other hand, waiting for their cherub to sleep through the night — which the baby book says could be as early as six weeks — the sleep-deprived parents are too tired to count the days after 42.
My most horrid waiting experience this year was in the emergency room of the local hospital. I was sent there at 6 p.m. because of a troubling lab test. I checked in and went through the triage process. Then my husband and I sat down to wait. The waiting area was nearly full, and we heard some people complain about a six-hour delay in being treated.
As the night wore on, some people opted to go home and try again in the morning. We had invested so much time, we decided to endure. Finally, we were called into the inner sanctum and settled down in our little cubicle for more waiting. Behind the thin, fabric curtain we heard all kinds of noises: the clanking of gurneys, the thump of running feet, the groans and cries of those in pain, the laughter of some staff members, and the constant beeps of monitoring equipment.
Worry certainly affects waiting. It increases exponentially as the hours wear on. We tried to distract ourselves by talking about happier times, but the strain was apparent in our faces and in our voices. It doesn’t matter if you are the patient or companion, the time moves like molasses in winter going uphill.
In the course of the next hours, we were visited by a nurse and a doctor. Then, there was more waiting. After the shift change, there were some new faces of staff, and the number of new patients seemed to slow. In the middle of the night, the sounds in the cubicles also seemed to quiet. More tests, more consultation, more waiting.
By the time the shift changed again, and the sound level rose, I was almost catatonic. I was given the choice to wait until after 8 a.m. to see someone from endocrinology or I could go home. I chose to go home and make an appointment for later in the day. Fourteen hours of waiting was enough.
This month, as I light the candles of the Advent wreath each night, I am reminded that some things are indeed worth waiting for.