Anne Horrigan Geary: Welcome, summer

How do I know it’s summer? Let me count the ways.
It has rained for a week, and the weeds in the herb garden are as tall as small trees. I spent a rare hour of sunshine trying to hack my way through the jungle and made it halfway before the skies opened again. Oh, well, there’s always tomorrow — or the next day.
The much-needed rain pelted the fully-opened peony blossoms and sent them tumbling to the ground. Now there is a pink puddle of petals below the naked stems. That’s another reminder of my favorite axiom: carpe diem. Sometimes, seizing the day means hopping in and out of the house between showers to sit and revel in the burgeoning world of greenness and looking for signs of elusive new shoots on the baby seedlings.
It also means lamenting the damage the slippery slugs have wrought. When the patio is damp, the slugs emerge boldly and slither across on the moist bricks to attack the new growth in the planters. I bought some new dahlias, whose promotional photos promised purple and white dappled flowers, hence the name “Blackberry Ripple.” Two tubers were planted in a large pot. Both emerged in due course; but then the tender leaves began disappearing. Upon closer inspection, I noticed definite nibble marks.
Despite moving the pots and squishing all visible slugs, the first plant was completely denuded. To save the second one, I bought some horticultural grit to cover the soil and impede the slug’s progress. So far, so good.
In this early summer season there is always something exciting to come, wiping out the memory of the abject failures. Today, that something is the roses. There is one older specimen in the corner of the patio, and I guess it likes spring rain. I watched more than a dozen buds emerge and swell. Four of the flowers have opened, revealing the most delicate peachy-pink petals. I was outside like a shot after breakfast with camera at the ready to capture the sight of the new blossoms. I wish the sun had been shining on them so they would almost glow, but at least it wasn’t raining — yet.
The early clematis has also bloomed, it’s petals a soft lavender shade. The star-shaped flowers are beautifully contrasted by the shiny, dark-green foliage. There are two others to come, growing steadily up the trellis on the end of the pergola. They always remind me of my mother, who had the queen of all clematis growing at the back of her garden. It was like a pillow of deep purple, and anchored the backdrop of the plants behind the vegetable garden.
Another sign of summer is the lush green lawn at the front of the house. We were committed to “no mow May” in the back, but my husband gave into neighborhood pressure to keep the front shorn from the time it started growing. Surrounded on two sides by flower borders, it sets them off like a velvet-lined box full of jewels.
Birds have started bringing their fledglings to dine at the feeders. We have an ongoing problem with greedy squirrels and chipmunks, but my softie of a partner keeps buying more food. I don’t know who likes peanuts better, Bob or the rodents. My favorites are the downy woodpeckers and the hummingbirds, and as long as they have suet and sugar water, I am willing to put up with the other visitors. Last week, I watched a parent feeding a little woodpecker. Watching this wonder of nature gave me such joy. Yesterday, two hummers were doing their aerial dance and chirping at each other. I wish I knew what they were trying to convey.
Yes, summer is here, but where is the sun?