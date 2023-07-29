Anne Horrigan Geary: What exactly is 'wellness'?

Some ideas are too complex for my brain to process. Health and wellness are two of them. For the past year, I have been visiting doctors and hospitals more than usual. A rash led to a visit to a doctor, which after several twists and turns, led to surgery. Then, a fall led to a trip to urgent care and an emergency room. I’m getting more comfortable with people in scrubs, and I’m pondering the bigger life questions of mortality, medical treatment and wellness.
This is not a medical treatise or a comprehensive look at health care. It is simply the musings of an aging woman, wondering what the future holds and how to proactively extend my healthy existence.
I have been reading up on basic medical issues, and one term I constantly encounter is “wellness.” This is how the World Health Organization defines it:
“Wellness is the optimal state of health of individuals and groups. There are two focal concerns: the realization of the fullest potential of an individual physically, psychologically, socially, spiritually and economically; and the fulfillment of one’s roles and expectations in the family, community, place of worship and other settings.”
Then I tried to figure out how all of that applies to me (and by extension, to my family). The physical part is easy. Use medical professionals and reliable factual information to stay healthy or become healthy. Last year, I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. My journey began with a blood test, a visit to the ER and a program of treatment that I follow scrupulously with the help of doctors and lab personnel.
I have read much about the disease and its long-term effects. In addition to daily glucose testing and medication, I also check in with an endocrinologist, a podiatrist and an opthamologist. I feel good about my progress dealing with this condition.
Psychologically, I have a positive outlook. (I always refer to myself as a Pollyanna, glass-half-full type of person.) That hasn’t changed. I thank God every day I awake on “the right side of the grass.” Gardening and bird-watching bring me happiness; my family brings me constant joy. My part-time employment fulfills me.
Spiritually, I continue my journey in the Catholic faith, trying to be a good person and remembering the questions and answers in the Baltimore catechism, which were the cornerstones of my early religious education. I learned in college (The Catholic University of America) that it is OK to question. I still don’t have all the answers, and I continue to question what I am told.
Economically, I am still part of the middle class and a retiree, but we can still pay our bills and have enough left over to lunch at our favorite restaurant once in a while.
The piece that I never fully considered was the social part of health. Sitting in the shade of a canopy at the farmers’ market last Saturday made me realize how much I need this social piece of life. I like interacting with the other vendors as well as the customers. One couple on vacation from New Jersey stopped to look at the wares and stayed to chat for about 10 minutes. We talked about the weather, our families, the state of Maine, real estate, where to eat and myriad of other topics. It was a small interaction, but it was a powerful boost of social “juice,” which I guzzled greedily.
I like to sew and often picture the folks who will buy my goods. A woman last week bought a market tote that was special to her. It was made from Country Curtains fabric with a pocket sewn from batik purchased in the Caribbean. She had worked at Country Curtains for 20 years and instantly recognized the fabric, and the image of the batik turtle reminded her of vacations in the Caribbean. That was another shot of social stimulation I won’t soon forget.
Here’s to your good health and wellness in all its permutations.