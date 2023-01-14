Anne Horrigan Geary: From my window

The window from which I do most of my viewing is the south-facing one in the dining room. It is a large, 24-paned glass structure, which lets in lots of sunlight in the morning, where I like to sit in my blue chair to read the morning paper.
Due to watching too many hours of “Downton Abbey,” I dubbed this room “the morning room” and indeed the morning is when I do most of my reading, writing and sewing there.
Outside, under the pergola, is where all the bird feeders are hung, so I spend a lot of time watching the birds, especially at breakfast time. We always have birds in transit, mostly in the spring and fall, but there is some variety even in the winter. Juncos are a winter bird. New this year is a rufous-sided nuthatch. We’ve always had his cousin, the white-sided, but it’s fun to see someone for the first time. Other usual suspects are: cardinals, chickadees, doves and woodpeckers. The downy woodpeckers are always around, but they are occasionally joined by the larger hairy woodpecker and the lovely red-bellied woodpecker (whose belly is not red).
I love watching and photographing the birds. They brighten up the darkest day and bring me into daily communion with the wild and wonderful world of nature.
There are other things to see in the backyard which are man-made but equally interesting to me. One is a plastic greenhouse. I have had several of these because I like to start my own plants from seed. Due to the nature of the thin plastic, the sides and roof are easily ripped, and even the strongest tape can only hold for a short time when buffeted by the wind and rain.
This year, I had hopes that the structure would survive until spring because it was looking good into the early fall. Disaster struck when a late fall storm sent a large tree branch into the roof like a javelin. Surveying the damage, I was hopeful that the rest of the plastic would remain intact. What a dreamer! The hole kept getting bigger and soon the sides were in shreds. Only the wall near the tall shrubs was preserved. The flap torn from the front, next to the zippered door, still keeps fluttering in the wind.
I hear it rustling at night because it is very close to the bedroom window. It makes a nice change from the chugging and whooshing of all the nighttime trains that pass dependably through Dalton on the way to cities to the east and west of us. Every morning, I open the blinds to see if the torn plastic remains in place. Since the largest pieces have slid down along the frame to the ground, they are hunched and bunched along the lawn like heaps of deflated water toys.
The seedling pots and trays which lined the metal-grid shelves have, for the most part, remained in place. A few larger pots have rolled out onto the lawn.
One of the wooden shelves, which I added to the far end to strengthen the frame, has toppled over like a drunken fence post. Because it is painted white, it glows eerily in the moonlight.
I suppose I could go outside and tidy the area, but I choose not to do it. Somehow, I like to watch it in the snow and wind and rain. The frame is still intact, and I enjoy seeing the frequent rearranging of the plastic by the elements. It still offers some shelter for wild creatures, and that’s good enough for me.
I don’t know what I’ll do with it all come spring. Perhaps I can find some suitable plastic to reconstruct the sides or just remove it all and have an open-air spot to stage my seedlings when they no longer need the warmth of a fully functioning greenhouse.
Until then, I’ll just wait and watch.