Anne Horrigan Geary: XYZ is easy as 123 on New Year's Eve

As the year draws to a close, it’s easy to forget that we began this alphabetic journey back in January.
In honor of Sue Grafton and her ABC novel titles, I decided that writing 26 columns in one year was a perfect opportunity to try the same formula for topics. I admit there were a few bumps in the road, and some weeks I had a tough time sticking to the plan, but it gave me a chance to veer off into some interesting territory into which I would not normally veer.
So here we are at the end of the trip, with probably the most challenging letters. Since I have run out of weeks, I am lumping the last three together. It seems only fair, as they are already lumped together all the time. The trio of “ABC” is used often to refer to the beginnings of things or the basic elements of an area of interest. You can learn the ABCs of woodworking or ceramics, or even plant propagation. When do you ever learn the XYZs? Never, right?
Personally, I would like to learn how to finish something rather than just begin it. How many unfinished projects linger in the basement because no one had the stamina or knowledge to finish them? I think we need more XYZing. In the song, “A, You’re Adorable,” the last letters get no respect, as they are coupled with “W” at the end of the song, after “V means you’re very sweet.”
There are oodles of words beginning with these last letters that are quite useful and interesting. “X” is difficult as we often stick an “E” before them to create a prefix: “examine, exhume, extort, exacerbate, extraordinary,” to name of few. We all like to have “extra” of most anything: cash, fries or toppings on our pizza. The few words that actually begin with “X” are pronounced as if they were a “Z” as in “xeriscape,” a type of desert landscaping requiring little water.
“Y” is definitely a more popular letter, both at the beginning and end of words. “Yesterday, there were young coyotes yowling boisterously at the yellow moon.” “Y” is also the only of the 26 letters that can be either a consonant or a vowel — except on “Wheel of Fortune,” which has decreed it a consonant. “My eye yearns longingly to behold the blue sky.” Do you know which are which?
“Z” is another overlooked letter. The pandemic gave it a boost with the plethora of Zoom meetings, but ordinarily it languishes in the zone of zebras, zealots and zucchini. For some strange reason, Brits pronounce it “zed” instead of “zee,” but I never trust people who drink their beer warm and sell cans of shandy in train station vending machines.
Endings are often less exciting than beginnings. At the end of the year, we are often more tired, poorer and less enthusiastic than we were when the world watched the crystal ball plunge in New York and the cry “Happy New Year” resounded through the streets, portending great times ahead.
The reality is less certain. In life, as in the alphabet, we can’t know how or when the story ends. We only hope there are lots more chapters, and many more volumes to our adventures. We also look forward to reading our kids and grandkids more alphabet books with clever or funny ways to proceed through the unchanging 26 letters. For more sophisticated tastes, adults can revisit the incomparable Edward Gorey’s “The Gashlycrumb Tinies” in his collection called “Amphigorey.”
In any case, whatever your letter preferences may be, I wish you worlds of wonder and loads of laughter in the months and years ahead.