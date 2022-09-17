Anne Horrigan Geary: Quilting quickly brings a smile to my face

Sewing little pieces of fabric into something new is like spinning straw into gold. It’s magic. My grandmother made me a butterfly quilt when I was very young. The lavender butterflies were appliqued on to a white background, and the squares of butterflies were edged in black yarn. The quilt top was sewn onto a grey blanket, which was a usual practice at the time.
I loved the butterflies, but the blanket was itchy and I didn’t want it next to my skin. Putting a sheet between me and the blanket was the perfect solution. I was cuddly warm and without itches.
After many years of use, I put the quilt away. One of my aunts and uncles were building a cabin in the New York state woods, and she asked if she could borrow the quilt for one of the beds. It looked perfect in the rustic room, and I claimed that room whenever I visited.
After my uncle died, my aunt moved back to town. I never saw the quilt again. I have always regretted loaning out the quilt because it was my special gift from my grandmother. I never expected to see one like it again.
Fast-forward 40 years. I was sorting through a pile of linens at a church rummage sale. At the bottom of a large stack, I saw a butterfly peeking out. It was sewn on a white quilt along with a dozen of its friends. Sure, if was stained and torn and a few of the butterflies were missing, but it brought real joy to my heart. Someone else had a butterfly quilt, and now it was mine. I put it in the bottom of a drawer in the guest room bureau. When I had the time and skill, I would restore it to its former glory.
I have sewn a few quilts in my life, mostly simple square designs. I made a crib quilt for my first son, squares with framers, surrounded by red and white checkered strips. Then I made a similar quilt with a teddy bear in green and white gingham for a friend’s baby.
After retiring, I found myself looking for something to do. I dusted off the sewing machine and began with some small projects which might sell at a craft show. Baby bibs, aprons, and placemats were easy to sew. Soon, I was ready for bigger challenges. I bought a package of precut squares and laid them out in a pleasing design. Once the squares were sewn, I added batting and a backing to complete the quilt. I was hooked!
I learned how to cut my own squares and, slowly, I learned different traditional patterns like the nine-patch. I even made a quilt for my mother-in-law’s hundred and first birthday. It was a fitting gift because she made many quilts in her life. Her name was Violet, so I found fabric with violets in it. She was pleased and I was proud of my work.
Because I do special orders, I was asked to make a baby quilt by a grandma, whose new baby granddaughter lived in Russia. I embroidered her name in the Cyrillic alphabet, thanks to grandma’s help. I imagined the little one snuggled under her quilt all those miles away, and it made me smile.
Another favorite project was a memory quilt, made from blocks of a man’s shirts. The quilt was personal because I had known the owner of the shirts for many years. It was a melancholy chore to dismember his beautiful shirts to make a quilt for his niece.
Someday I’ll get that butterfly quilt fixed and hang it in a place of honor to remind me of my grandma, and all the other people who turn scraps of fabric into treasures.