Anne Horrigan Geary: Television takes me away

The other day, I watched about an hour of network television, including part of a cooking show, some local and national news, and a bit of an old “Antiques Roadshow.” Out of boredom with the networks, I switched to the vast on-demand options where I continued watching an old British mystery series, “Pie in the Sky.”
An avuncular detective/chef manages to solve crimes while cooking his famous steak and kidney pie at his small restaurant. He’s very calm, circumspect and takes a humanistic approach to the possible villains.
There is a decided lack of gore or chase scenes. There’s hardly any violence at all, just a nice, cozy British setting with lots of tea and biscuits. Mr. Crabbe often goes into his chicken coop to think, while also collecting eggs for his famous omelets and petting his lovely hens. He looks like Santa with white chef’s togs. I quite like him.
PBS still delivers some thoughtful programming. The new mysteries, “Magpie Murders” and “Annika” are already favorites. I did read the Anthony Horowitz book already, but it’s interesting to see how the author adapted the novel for television, interspersing the two parts of the story instead of presenting each piece as a whole. As far as “Annika” goes, I would watch anything with Nicola Walker because she is a very talented actor, and the show adds a dash of humor to the dark side of murder.
Once upon a time, I thought “Dragnet” was the most fascinating crime show on TV. “Just the facts, Ma’am.” That was Joe Friday’s famous line in almost every interview. It was really the first time I had ever seen a murder, and though I knew it was all pretend, I still had nightmares after I saw a dead body on the floor.
Through the years, I have always had a penchant for mysteries. I like solving puzzles, and TV sleuths make a nice change from crosswords and Sudoku, or 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles. I try to identify the red herrings and spot the murderer, who is often introduced early in the story, often in an inconsequential way. The term “red herring,” which means a device to present information which is not part of the solution — rather a distraction — always reminds me of the detective Lord Peter Wimsey. One of the Wimsey books, by a favorite author, Dorothy Sayers, had a title which included the term. Before I read that, I always thought herring were just the little fish we used to watch fighting their way up the herring run at the Brewster grist mill.
I have learned so much from my mysteries. For example, I have traveled to the island of Shetland in Scotland, thanks to the mystery of the same name by author Ann Cleeves. She also showed us the River Tyne in Newcastle, where her other detective, Vera Stanhope, does her work.
When I’m not in the mood for crime dramas, I tune into HGTV for the real estate shows (hardly any gardening programs to represent the “G” of the channel). Although I have no intention to join the DIY set, I still enjoy how easily other people can knock down walls and build them up again. I’m lucky if I can put a nail in the wall to hang a picture.
Far from being the “vast wasteland” of Newton Minnow’s critique, I think television is a force for good in both education and entertainment. It’s up to the viewer to decide what to watch, what to believe, and when to turn the power switch to “off.”