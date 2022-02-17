Let me paint you a picture. The cold sets in, the trees lose their leaves and we bundle in black coats, brown boots and bleak masks to face the gray.
Artists throughout the Berkshires, however, stay creative and vibrant this season. Pottery, painting and printing spread across the county, as numerous talents blaze their way through the artistic world. With the temperature dropping, local artists are lighting up the area’s galleries, shops and arts classes with their work. And yet, many of us rush to big-box stores and online companies for our gift and furnishing needs.
In the Berkshires, known for an unusually high concentration of artists, writers and other creative producers, there is always something new to explore. The natural beauty that abounds in the area provides the perfect landscape for being inspired, as our rich artistic heritage demonstrates. From Herman Melville to Norman Rockwell, the county attracts the innovative and the thoughtful to relocate here — especially in these COVID-ridden times.
“Whether I’m making a dinner plate or an elaborate sculpture, it’s the process that really means something,” says Michael Wainwright, my father and a potter in the Berkshires. Pottery, with its endless variety of methods, is a beautiful process of throwing on the wheel, rolling slabs, slip casting and more. Painters, jewelers and photographers also take time and care in their complex artistic processes to create unique pieces.
Large retail corporations, by contrast, typically sell wares that are mass produced and, thus, lacking in uniqueness and life. When you buy a handmade item, you are also buying the dedication, the expression, the originality behind the creation.
For renowned artists like Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso, Georgia O’Keeffe and dozens more, inspiration began with their exposure to art and beauty at a young age. As someone raised by artists in the picturesque Berkshires, I can attest to the power of such proximity.
Our community is a great place to find inspiration, blessed as we are with options — from galleries like Great Barrington’s Vault to studios such as Housatonic’s MUSE. Whether you are taking friends to Mass MoCA, window-shopping in downtown Great Barrington or looking for a studio to examine art from the perspective of your own plier or paintbrush, this area is culture heaven. “We are so lucky to be inundated with art, music and dance,” says Michael Wainwright. “It’s a great environment to live in and work in.”
Buying local art is a way to invest in the community, through both commerce and connection. While you are appreciating the diverse creativity in the Berkshires, you are also helping the local economy. Culture has become one of the area’s most exciting industries. Showing your support helps improve public infrastructure, job opportunities and economic well-being overall.
There is also an environmental advantage, increasingly important as we face the challenges of climate change. You burn less fossil fuel if you patronize local producers and avoid wares that require delivery from afar. You also generate less wasteful plastic and other packaging than you would by patronizing big-box stores and online retailers.
Our area offers a wide range of beautiful handmade products. Find earrings for your mother at Zabian’s Jewelers in Lee or arrange art classes for the kids at IS183 in Stockbridge. I could fill this entire page with other examples.
With art so alive in the Berkshires, anyone can be immersed. Local galleries, studios and tours are everywhere, enriching our county and bringing some color to the seasonally dull outdoors. So spread some warmth and gratitude this winter: Support the small-business artists who illustrate what it means to be a cooperative community.