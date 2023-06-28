Art Sherman: Titanium, high pressures and Titan's tragic end

Reading about the catastrophic end of the Titan Titanic explorer, I was saddened that five more people were added to the long list of those who perished in the original Titanic sinking. The cause of the new loss appears to have been an implosion of the basic vehicle structure at some point in its decent.
It led me to wonder if, in both instances, structural failure of the vehicle materials may have caused the problem. The steel used in the original Titanic hull could have become embrittled by cold ocean temperatures so that the collision with the iceberg allowed a spreading of the initial small damage to overcome the compartment flooding mitigation designs that had made the ship “unsinkable.”
The Titan Titanic Explorer used high-strength, advanced composites and titanium to resist the extraordinary pressures (more than 5,000 pounds per square inch) that exist at the bottom of the ocean in the vicinity of the Titanic.
When I first heard of the lost vehicle and the use of titanium in its construction, I was reminded of a personal experience I had with titanium in a new, advanced application. I was at senior engineering level at the first rocket engine company in U.S. We were developing the vernier rocket engine system for the lunar lander to bring the first Surveyor to a properly oriented, soft, controlled landing on the moon.
A complete Surveyor propulsion system — including the full-flight, high-pressure (5,000 psi) helium tank, fuel and oxidizer tanks, three controllable thrust chambers and valves (one on each of the three vehicle legs) — was being subjected to a full duration, multiday test in an altitude chamber to simulate an actual lunar flight.
Late in the test, during the middle of the night, with the engines off to simulate coasting to the Moon, a catastrophic explosion occurred in the altitude chamber.
I was charged to lead an emergency task force to ascertain the cause and propose solution. The altitude chamber was in shambles, with flame-seared parts and fragments everywhere. We worked around the clock picking up parts, marking them and their location within the chamber. Very slowly, a clear picture began to emerge.
The first thought was that one of the propellant tanks had structurally failed and that fragments from it ruptured the other propellant tank, bringing the spontaneously combustible propellants into contact.
A study of the debris field proved this hypothesis to be false. The reconstruction of the field clearly pointed to the helium tank as the culprit. After detailed analysis, we discovered that the very high-pressure (5,000 psi) helium tank was made of a somewhat new titanium alloy (as part of a weight reduction effort) and had been assembled by welding together two hemispherical halves. Microscopic examination of the weld area revealed that, over time, a small fatigue crack had developed in the weld causing it to gradually spread and eventually rupture unpredictably under prolonged exposure to the very high internal pressure. The resulting shrapnel punctured the propellant tanks, causing the explosion.
Extensive joint redesign, further welding development and extensive testing of this new titanium alloy solved the problem, and the Surveyor had many very successful lunar missions.
I wonder what role, if any, fatigue of either composite or titanium structure may have played in this latest Titanic related disaster.