LENOX — Arts and entertainment nonprofits in the Berkshires and nationally are facing urgent challenges. Not only have audiences not fully returned post-pandemic, but donations have declined, alarmingly in some cases.
Contributed income amounts to 50 percent, more or less, of annual revenue. A recent report from Giving USA shows a 10 percent decline in donations for all nonprofit categories in 2022 at a time when many arts and other nonprofits need a boost.
“Donor fatigue” is a major factor, according to the Wratchford Group, an arts management consultancy.
Berkshire County has one of the state’s highest numbers of nonprofits, based on population. Nearly 1,000 compete for funding and other resources while the sector is one of the county’s strongest economic engines, providing one in four jobs, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as reported by the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires.
Perfect timing for a just-published book, “Fundraising for the Arts,” co-authored by Mark Volpe, who served as Boston Symphony president and CEO from 1997 until his retirement in 2021. Volpe was a powerful supporter of Tanglewood — he steered the $35 million project completed in spring 2019 that expanded the campus to include the year-round Linde Center for Music and Learning, home of the Tanglewood Learning Institute, also his brainchild.
On his watch, the BSO’s endowment expanded to a peak of $576 million just before the pandemic, the largest of any American orchestra — $484 million as of last August, per the organization’s online annual report. Aided by Volpe’s cultivation of personal relationships, $950 million, including corporate sponsorships and capital campaigns, was raised during his 24-year tenure.
Since his retirement, he has advised many orchestras and music festivals and lectured at leading universities in the U.S. and Italy, where he collaborated on the book with Francesca Pecoraro and Alex Turrini (Bocconi University Press, softcover, $49).
Volpe will be at The Bookstore in Lenox next Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss the book’s findings and recommendations.
Matt Tannenbaum, owner of The Bookstore for 46 years, told me he chose Volpe for an author event because “he’s an important guy in Berkshire history, and I feel honored that he would choose me and the Bookstore to host it. In the arts, everything depends on money, he knows it and I know it, so it seems like the perfect fit.”
Several takeaways from the 300-page volume:
— As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, arts organizations are now enduring “massive economic setbacks, with dramatic effects on earned income [box office tickets, food concessions, venue rentals and other sources of revenue] and contributed income.”
— Arts groups are struggling to redefine their reason for being: Experiences and entertainment for their loyal patrons and tourists, or driving social and cultural change in their communities, including support for younger generations of artists and audiences while granting access to all citizens.
— “Cultural philanthropy” is shorthand for the goals of building cultural ties and increasing awareness of the arts while reaching financial stability, requiring donor support. Diversity, equity and inclusion, and the use of contemporary tools such as digital and social media platforms, are vital to achieving success. Volpe noted that celebratory events such as season openings, landmark anniversaries such as Tanglewood’s 75th, and the 100th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth in 2018 were “instrumental in embracing a culture of philanthropy.”
— The BSO’s summer training program at the Tanglewood Music Center, created in 1940, has benefited future luminaries (Bernstein, Ozawa, Wynton Marsalis, Michael Tilson Thomas, Marin Alsop, Dawn Upshaw, Burt Bacharach and countless musicians in the BSO and other major American orchestras) while spurring donor support for fellowships. Likewise, the campaign that made the year-round Linde Center possible “would have been unthinkable without the concerted efforts to build a culture of philanthropy that was embraced by everyone,” Volpe wrote.
In the book’s foreword, BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons, who joined the orchestra in 2014 on Volpe’s watch, emphasizes that the arts, like education, medical research, social services and religion, are not sustainable without contributed support and underwriting.
“I have tremendous appreciation for the benefactors and the fundraisers who make possible what we, as artists, do,” Nelsons wrote. “This book should serve as the template for those who want to ensure that the arts will continue to provide inspiration and spiritual nourishment, and be accessible to all for generations to come.”