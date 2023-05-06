Ashley Benson: As a social worker and therapist in North Adams, the unintended outcomes of MCLA shelter plan worry me

MCLA could receive $2.6 million per year from the state for turning a dorm into a homeless shelter for families A plan to turn a dormitory into a shelter for homeless families could bring the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts $2.6 million a year for the duration of the arrangement.

As a social worker, advocate for social justice and professional who attempts to provide greater access to quality mental health care and equitable resource facilitation to underserved families, I have serious concerns about the development of a homeless shelter at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts that would directly impact North Adams.

I have had reservations about asserting my opinion and how it might appear to others, as this is a difficult position to take in my profession. Regardless, we need to call for some critical community conversations with MCLA prior to the actions they propose to fill a vacant building.

Make no mistake: I am not opposed to providing shelter to those in need, nor do I desire to impede upon the success of our local campus (of which I am an alumna) or see the lack of enrollment lead to the closure of the college.

I understand that these two complexities exist in North Adams. I encourage creative problem-solving in our community, and I’m reasonably sure state Rep. John Barrett III is correct in calling this a “catastrophic” idea. Dr. Peter May also had a thought-provoking letter to the editor a few weeks back to help our community think critically about this decision. Slowly, others are doing the same, and I applaud the bravery to speak out on such a controversial topic.

No matter your position, MCLA is an institution of higher education, not a homeless shelter.

North Adams residents and officials have a lot of unanswered questions about a proposed homeless shelter in an MCLA dorm. The college president says he hears them College President James Birge told The Eagle he too has questions about the possible project, but is waiting for the lease agreement and its review to answer them. He emphasized the college has not yet made a decision.

Bringing 50 or more families in need to an already impoverished and under-resourced community lacks logic.

At the most basic level, do we really have resources for these families? Primary care physicians, space/staffing in our public schools, child care, accessible transportation and employment opportunities?

Does this decision truly meet the mission of this academic institution? What do the short- and long-term numbers look like for the college, ServiceNet and our community? What is ServiceNet’s commitment to serving these families? Do they have the qualified staffing to meet those commitments? Is the Family Resource Center adequately funded and staffed to assist an influx of these families in the next two months? What are the plans for these agencies to step up when staffing shortages across the county have already been identified as a significant barrier to building capacity in service areas across the industry?

What other community members and agencies have been called upon to collaborate and engage in helping make an informed decision on all aspects of the impacts this will have?

Just a month ago, our team at Optimal Healing, a wellness center providing clinical psychotherapy and other services in North Adams, informally investigated and found a waitlist of six-plus months for new patients at most mental health clinics across the county seeking outpatient service. We do our best to resource families if we can’t provide immediate intakes. Still, the truth is outpatient providers are tapped out, let alone any resources for child inpatient care, foster care, respite, substance treatment and the list goes on.

I have not always seen eye to eye with Rep. Barrett’s position, but I am significantly relieved that someone is calling on MCLA’s board of trustees to think before the college takes action on this decision as soon as June. There are several (too many) unanswered questions and a need for more engagement and communication with the community and those businesses and organizations that would be required to support this concept.

Frankly, impacts on the human service industry are only the tip of the iceberg concerning the intrinsic complexities this plan creates.

At an initial glance, this altruistic endeavor appears that it best serves an under-enrolled campus and unoccupied building. A well-meaning institutional decision of this magnitude will have grave unintended outcomes on its already poverty-ridden community, demanding further resources from organizations beyond capacity and lacking essential staffing, qualified clinicians and doctors to help. While it’s true many communities might not be able to sustain such efforts, I fear North Adams cannot provide the immediate stabilization these families will seek upon arrival, as we cannot serve the emergent needs of our current community demands. That would make this plan a disservice to our current community and further the burdens of vulnerable newcomers seeking permanent solutions for family preservation and stabilization.

In publishing this, I hope to be proved wrong and shown by MCLA and ServiceNet that they can adequately answer these questions. Unfortunately, the available public information lacks depth, and I have yet to find concrete answers. If this information has been addressed, it should be shared to quell the angst and concerns of our residents and local businesses before signing a lease.

This academic institution with a Sociology, Anthropology and Social Work departmental aim of social justice should lead by example by identifying viable and realistic solutions before bringing 50 or more vulnerable families to North Adams without the resources to support their varying needs and examining the short- and long-term impacts of involved individuals, families, students, organizations and communities.

Additionally, there should be a call to action for our community leaders, our mayor, city councilors, and the MCLA board of trustees to dig deep and provide answers to guide the school in directions that support residents (potentially new and current), the city and the institution in a mutually beneficial and collaborative way.