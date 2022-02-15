On a hot summer day at the height of the Tanglewood season, hungry customers rush in and out of the restaurant, determined to make the 7:30 show. The pressure grows as I try to take orders, serve drinks and food, and deliver a bill within an hour. While this summer scene is common in restaurants throughout the Berkshires, what’s changed is the level of harassment at many tables.
Working in two restaurants over the past three years, I have experienced numerous types of people. My accumulated stories would be enough to scare anyone who had not worked in food services before. I’ve had customers complain that they are too hot, sitting outside on a summer day eating hot soup. I do not control the weather, and asking to speak with my manager won’t change that.
Poor treatment toward employees is not a result of the pandemic; however, it has become more present in the last year. It comes down to how impatient and rude people can become when their “normal” is interrupted. I am learning that many people forget when they go out to eat that the person underneath the uniform is a human being simply trying to perform her job.
The sad thing is that most customers have no idea how taxing a day working in food service is. Even without COVID’s social disruption, the physical and mental components of the job are enough to drain even the seasoned server. Belittling comments and actions — like snapping for my attention or asking, “You call this soup hot?” — when multiplied, leave me feeling devalued and exhausted.
During my first two years working in a restaurant, my hours were flexible. Customers, for the most part, were friendly. I looked forward to working with my friends. Now, I dread work and fear having any little mistake thrown in my face by an irate customer. Though it is my job to serve the customers and make them feel welcome, that becomes even harder when the entire idea of going to work is discouraging.
At the height of the pandemic lockdown, many restaurant workers either took time off or were forced to take a temporary break. This time away made us realize the true toxicity of the environment we had blindly tolerated. Today, restaurants are struggling to find employees not only because their resources are limited, but also because the staff is finally catching on to how they have been mistreated for so long — not by their bosses, but by their customers. Several beloved local restaurants have recently gone out of business due to the lack of staff.
Next time you go out to eat, think about the reality of the restaurant world right now. Restaurants are short-staffed, tourists are often impatient and we are all experiencing COVID fatigue. Though we may seem perfectly put together on the surface, the story behind the scene is often different. Of course, we do not expect to become each table’s best friend at the end of each shift. But we do want to connect with our customers, partly because it’s our job, partly because it’s what many of us like about our job. Even the slightest recognition goes a long way when we are trying to serve you. It all circles back to the saying, “Treat others the way you wish to be treated.”