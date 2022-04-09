Aylen Dominguez: Where does empathy go?

As I recently watched delicate snow silently fall, I thought about how others see ash and can’t escape the sound of missiles. I wish for peaceful skies, and that’s when I realize how important empathy is. How it’s born out of pure human connection and isn’t only active listening but the act of being selfless. Not thinking of oneself. And how by doing this, you genuinely understand the other.
I think of empathy more as an act and not a feeling. It can bring along different emotions. It sends your heart soaring when you help someone or warms your body, fuzzy inside, a sign that you’re doing something right — like you’re contributing to the collective goodness of the world.
Empathy can also bring along heartache. Scrolling through social media, my feed is full of smoke, sanctions, collapsed buildings, black soot and people huddling together in hiding. But it’s also filled with marches, bold signs, opposition to this destruction, selfless acts by those you’d least expect. I saw an 80-year-old man volunteer to go to battle in the name of his grandchildren.
The lump in my throat expands, and I don’t understand how we are in 2022 and this keeps happening, though that’s all I hear people say, too. It never stops. I guess we’re not as advanced as I thought we were. This is when I asked myself: What can I do? Because thoughts and prayers help, but don’t get very far.
My heart breaks for our species, especially the children. Our children do not deserve the world that they are growing up in. If there’s one thing I’ve learned since I started working at a school, it’s that children are our gift from the future. Like Dr. Maria Montessori said, “The child is both a hope and a promise for mankind.”
I wonder what turns a child, who sees the world with shining eyes, curious and inquisitive, into an adult who thinks they can own the world and bend nature and others to their will, who is mistrusted with power. When does empathy drain out of some and where does it hide? Waiting to be found again.
As I scroll and cry but continue to scroll, I question humankind, our humanity and if it ever truly existed. I try to imagine a time where humans spoke the same language. Borders, limits, laws, languages, cultures, political parties. For better or for worse, these things separate us.
What will it take to reunite us? That is, if we ever were united or if it’s even possible. I’m conscious that this would take time and I wonder if we are living it now. Because you’d think that a pandemic would be reason enough. You’d think that more than 50 conflicts around the world would get us to question our actions. You’d think that all the social movements around the globe — BLM, immigration, women’s, LGTBQ+, Indigenous and labor rights, just to name a few — would shake a few minds.
You’d think a dying planet would open a few eyes. Admittingly, it does, except it seems to me that the people with the most power seem to be senseless to it all. Their hands quiver when holding pens.
It sounds hopeless when I name all these things wrong with our world. But if I don’t open up to see what’s hurting us and what we are doing to ourselves, how will I know how to help? If I even can help. I don’t have the finances to contribute. So, for the time being, all I have is my voice and these questions. And that is why I write this today.
Herman Melville once wrote “Ignorance is the parent of fear.” When the masses are kept in the dark, they become powerless. The more you learn, the harder it is to be manipulated. I urge others to inform themselves, to find true sources, to investigate, to ask questions, to debate with others, to respectfully disagree and then find a middle ground. This last act creates human connection; it’s a doorway to surpassing the superficial conversations into something deeper: into empathy. It’s actually getting to know the mind in the body in front of you.
Empathy. What a beautiful trait to strive to have, to instill and maintain in our future generations. Because I fear that this one is doomed. But oh, how I wish to be proven wrong.