Berkshire Business Journal is set for launch in June

Dear Reader,
The Berkshire Business Journal — a new monthly publication created by the talented and experienced staff at The Eagle — will debut June 6. Our investment in the Berkshire Business Journal demonstrates our commitment to enhance and expand the coverage of matters that affect the Berkshire economy. Simply put, the Berkshire Business Journal will be strictly business.
The Berkshire Business Journal will resemble a publication familiar to many readers in the county: Berkshire Trade and Commerce. Indeed, the Berkshire Business Journal is intended to fill the void left in our community when BT&C stopped publishing in March. You may be happy to know that John Townes, who was editor of BT&C, will continue writing for Berkshire Business Journal. You will find many of the regular features that were in BT&C — such as real estate transactions, people in business, new business stories — in the Berkshire Business Journal. We will, of course, add our own touches to keep the Berkshire Business Journal current and lively.
Tony Dobrowolski will be the editor of the Berkshire Business Journal. Tony, whose byline is familiar to readers, has been covering business and the Berkshires for more than 25 years at The Eagle. Tony and his colleagues will keep you up to date with what’s happening in the Berkshire business world, and they will take deeper dives into issues behind the news. They will do this through ongoing articles and columns written by knowledgeable people who understand the local business climate and how that fits into the broader national and international world of trade and commerce.
Berkshire Business Journal is a free print publication that will be mailed to the former subscribers of Berkshire Trade & Commerce each month, with a few thousand copies placed at public locations throughout the county. To be added to the Berkshire Business Journal mailing list, send an email to circstaff@berkshireeagle.com or call 413-496-6355.
Like BT&C, Berkshire Business Journal will reach more than 6,000 business owners and professionals doing business in the Berkshires. We encourage you to get in front of this exclusive audience with your advertising message by reaching out to Cheryl Gajweski at 413-496-6330 or advertising@berkshireeagle.com.
Likewise, we encourage you to contribute your news. If you have a news item you would like to share with the Berkshire business community, we would like to learn about it. If you have business advice or local economic expertise to share, we welcome that too. Please contact Tony Dobrowolski at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com.
The Berkshire Business Journal is being launched to make Berkshire County a richer community. Please grab a copy and give it a careful read, and let me know what you think.
Thanks,
Fred Rutberg, publisher