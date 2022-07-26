Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) of Concord is the best-remembered of visiting writer-hikers in Berkshire — he told about his ascent of Mount Greylock in “A Week on the Concord and Merrimack Rivers” (1849) — but he was far from the only one to follow his route over South Berkshire’s High Peak, as it was then known.
“A.L. Pilgrim,” real name not known, left an account of a stroll from South Mountain in Pittsfield over Mount Everett (aka High Peak or Bald Mountain) to the Catskills in the June 6, 1850, issue of The Pittsfield Sun.
We’ll join Pilgrim’s walk as he’s southbound on Undermountain Road in South Egremont. The mountain crest loomed ahead of him, but he was uncertain how to climb to the top: “Let no adventurous stranger without a guide, follow my footsteps, or attempt to ascend in that direction. I am decidedly of the opinion that, from South Egremont, it is better to pass up what is called Guilder Hollow, and proceed to the residence of Milo Smith, about two miles I should think, though some say less, from the top of the mountain, near the north western base,” he said, as afterthought. He didn’t take that regular road.
Instead, just over the Sheffield line, “receiving such directions as I could from Derick L. Spoor, I struck off along through the fields, and began my long, winding, fatiguing way up the mountain. For some two miles or more I followed a crooked, tortuous, coal path; but finally every trace, or vestige of preceding footsteps, failed me; and I was constrained to go ahead as best I could, across ravines, over rocks, through scrub oaks, and laurel, and dwarf pine and thick tangled wild wood ….”
Spoor (or Spurr) farmed where Berkshire School is today. With Spoor’s suggestion, Pilgrim went up from the floor of Sheffield valley and “after much hard labor, and a deal of perspiration, I succeeded in clambering to the apex of the mountain and placing my foot upon the very highest point of the rocky skull of Mt. Everett.”
You can follow most of his path today; from the top I’ve hiked it down as far as the Appalachian Trail and Glen Brook Lean-to, and up a short way from behind Undermountain Road, past the student-built replica of Thoreau’s cabin built several years ago by Hilary Russell and Berkshire School students, but I’ve not gone the full distance.
Spoor sent Pilgrim up Wagon Road (known as Indian Road in Mount Washington) that links the Berkshire School campus with Guilder Pond. Betty Chapin of Sheffield told me a few years ago that the crude road was built by Sheffield Spoors so they could visit Mount Washington Spoors at Pennyroyal Arms.
Decades ago, Ralph Taylor told the story that in 1824, one Norman Hicox, of Sheffield, all 350 pounds of him, hoped to use the route to reach Mount Washington to deliver a July 4 address. Hicox began to walk up the road but pooped out and a substitute oration had to be arranged.
Never a town road, Wagon Road was likely used by loggers or charcoalers. From his description, Pilgrim missed a turn and wandered into the understory. Most of Elbow Trail, as it came to be called, is in Mount Everett Reservation. According to Walter Pritchard Eaton, at the time a Mount Everett Reservation commissioner, the commonwealth obtained a right-of-way through the Berkshire School campus for this path as the initial route of the Appalachian Trail in the late 1920s. The Commission in 1932 published a map, delineated by F.M. Lane, suggesting Fiddler’s Elbow Trail (another name for it) was a viable path for hikers.
Once on the peak, Pilgrim admired the view in all directions. He couldn’t see Saddle Mountain (Greylock) to the north because “it was concealed by vapors.”
Going down the west side of the mountain peak, the sojourner was elated to find the boarding house of Milo Smith (1789-1869). The circa 1842 Federal style dwelling is within sight of the junction of Indian Trail and East Street.
“In his house I found kind hearts and all the accommodations I could wish. There many visitors have been kindly received, and their wants supplied,” Pilgrim wrote. “On one occasion last summer, I was told, they kept all night a party of twenty. I found that the [Elisabeth B.] Sedgwicks and Mrs. Fanny Kemble, were there last year.”
The next day, well fed by Comfort Smith (1790-1869), Pilgrim climbed again to Mount Everett then ambled down again and headed for “Bash-Pish Falls.” He was unknowingly pursuing in reverse the route taken in 1844 by Thoreau and his companion William Ellery Channing when they returned from the Catskills, headed for the train station in Chester. Thoreau enjoyed bushwhacking, so he very likely went down to Spoor’s on his way.
Thoreau never mentioned Mount Everett, but Channing annotated such in his copy of “Week,” confirmed in Thoreau’s own mention of “Bashpish” in one of his writings. Thoreau also mentioned passing a “silent gray tarn … high up the side of a mountain, Bald Mountain” — Guilder Pond, no doubt. All parties were aware of Bash Bish Falls from Edward Hitchcock’s geological survey of Massachusetts in 1837-38.
Hitchcock, too, had stayed at Smith’s guesthouse, now called Blueberry Hill Farm.
That served as an adventurous undertaking in 1850.