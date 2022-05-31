Bernard A. Drew: Crane's cabin in Peru

Frederick Goodrich Crane (1866-1923) inherited his father James B. Crane’s corporate shares in 1892 and in 1922 became president of Crane & Co., the Dalton papermaker. He was also a director of Berkshire Life Insurance, Agricultural National Bank and Eaton, Crane & Pike Stationery.
In 1900, he began to acquire abandoned farms to protect the Dalton watershed — he was a Dalton water commissioner for many years. He nurtured 2,959-acre Flintstone Farm (stocked with milking shorthorns, Berkshire hogs and Belgian horses) and organized Berkshire County Farm Bureau. He was a vice president of Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.
That’s the short list of his time-consuming activities. As relief, he “enjoyed fox hunting in Berkshire and had a shooting box in Peru,” note the compilers of “The Crane Family of Dalton, Massachusetts” (2005).
A shooting box was generally a cabin or small house in a forested setting where sportsmen ate rich meals, chewed on gossip, bunked for the night and ventured out to hunt fowl or venison or to fish.
Crane purchased 115 acres in north Peru from John Canfield in 1896. It was on East Windsor Road across from the schoolhouse. “Fred Crane of Dalton is to have a shooting box built on his farm up in Peru,” The Berkshire Eagle reported in 1897. “Architect [H. Neill] Wilson drew the plans.”
The box was dedicated in September that year, though “The dogs did not work well and nine birds was the result of the day’s hunt. The ‘box’ is very cosily located and fully furnished with all the necessities of camp life. It will probably prove a delightful place to start on a day’s gunning trip this fall,” the newspaper reported.
A game dinner was served that evening.
The place soon found other uses. Twenty members of the Thimble Club rode to the shooting box on Saturday afternoon in 1901, riding in a four-in-hand (horse-drawn) bus furnished by H.C. Mitchell, returning home after an evening meal. Fred G. Crane Jr. took friends to the camp in 1902.
Contractor A.T. Steward remodeled the house interior in 1903.
Crane’s friends in the business world gravitated to the rural retreat. Pittsfield General Hospital chief of staff Dr. Brace W. Paddock and art lover and inventor F. Gilbert Hinsdale were guests in 1897, for example; Boston & Albany railroad director Reginald Foster, Judge James M. Barker and businessman Thomas D. Peck were Crane’s visitors in 1899. Lawyer Charles L. Hibbard and industrialist Franklin Weston came in 1902. Some stayed a few days, a week, even two.
Don’t think these Crane guests roughed it. In 1903, James Cutler was engaged for two weeks as cook for the box dwellers.
Companies and organizations hosted picnics on the property. Pittsfield young people rode a sleigh to the box in 1901, D.J. Pratt furnishing the conveyance. Sunday schoolers from Dalton spent Memorial Day at the Peru retreat in 1911. An all-female party made had an outing to the place in 1914. Members of the YPSCE connected with the Dalton Congregational church in Dalton sleighed to the shooting box in winter 1915.
Crane developed the forest around his shooting box. W.W. Colton, who for many years worked as forester at Flintstone Farm, oversaw tree plantings.
Crane’s wife, Rose Paddock (1869-1930), wasn’t snubbed. She and Fred spent the Fourth of July there in 1905. Daughter Rosemary Crane entertained friends at the place in 1925.
Crane himself had an adrenaline-generating experience that same year. While out hunting in Peru, he and a young friend, passing through a pasture, raised the ire of a bull. “The animal advanced upon them in surly manner, pawing and bellowing,” The North Adams Transcript reported. “There was no tree or fence nearby, nor time for escape. Standing firmly in his tracks until the bull came within a safe firing distance, Mr. Crane let drive both barrels of his shotgun at the bull’s head. The aim was good and the bull dropped trembling with a groan to the ground. As the gun was not loaded for big game, the charge did not enter the bull’s skull, but the shock and confusion it caused lasted long enough for the two friends to make their escape. The bull was the property of George McCrea and Mr. Crane drove at once to Mr. McCrea’s farm and paid him the full value of the animal.”
The incident prompted mention in Geyer’s Stationer, a trade journal.
Following Crane’s death, the shooting box remained popular. Berkshire Loan & Trust employees and their spouses, for example, enjoyed a basket lunch and hot dog roast there in 1925 — after banking hours.
Happy 250th anniversary, town of Peru!