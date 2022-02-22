I hadn’t anticipated writing another Black History Month column, but then I received two prompts about James Weldon Johnson. Elizabeth Freeman and W.E.B. Du Bois deservedly are receiving a lot of attention of late, but Johnson (1871-1938) shouldn’t be overlooked. He was a lawyer, writer, lyricist (“Lift Every Voice and Sing” with his brother Rosamond) and entertainer, as well as diplomat and activist for social justice. He and his wife, Grace Nail Johnson (1885-1976), had a summer place in the Seekonk section of Great Barrington. They called it Five Acres.
Rufus E. Jones Jr., president of the James Weldon Johnson Foundation, which owns Five Acres, and architect Steve McAlister are assembling a proposal for funding to restore and preserve Johnson’s writing cabin.
When he acquired the old barn (the farmhouse on the property had burned), Johnson engaged Berkshire’s leading architect of the day, Joseph McArthur Vance, of Pittsfield, to design improvements to the small structure for a summer retreat. Did Vance also design the rustic writing cabin? McAlister asked. I’d visited the cabin several years back. It’s cozy, with plank siding outside and a fireplace, lavatory and day bed inside.
I located a photocopy of a Berkshire Courier story dated Sept. 9, 1937, “An Afternoon With a Litterateur,” in which the writer said, “The impressive list of books turned out by Mr. Johnson, many of them groomed at ‘Five Acres,’ which was once a homely little barn in Seekonk, includes ‘Black Manhattan,’ a history of the Negro race in New York city up to the current times; ‘The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man,’ written in Nicaragua, and a volume that gives the Negro problem an enlightening angle, ‘God’s Trombones,’ a book of verse that has gone into seven printings ….”
Some of those verses were composed at Mason Library.
Late in the story, we read: “Mrs. Johnson awaited our return from the studio-cabin, which is constructed of slabs because, as Mr. Johnson said, ‘too many people had too many ideas of what I should do. I finally did as I pleased.’ ”
The writer was his own designer.
Less than a year after talking with the Courier reporter, Johnson was fatally injured in an auto-train collision in Wiscasset, Maine. The Johnsons had a second summer place in Dark Harbor. The Courier’s account, which the writer admitted was prepared with little first-hand information, said: “Bearing down on a light car, containing Dr. and Mrs. James Weldon Johnson of Great Barrington, a Maine Central express train Sunday morning wrecked the car at a grade crossing at Wiscasset, Me., killing Dr. Johnson and seriously injuring Mrs. Johnson.”
It sounds like the train struck the auto.
Elissa Small, once of Housatonic and now of Greenfield, became aware of Johnson’s connection with Maine recently when driving to visit family in the Pine Tree State recently, passing the scene of a car accident. Curious, she Googled it to see if anyone was hurt and came across a story about Johnson’s accident in 1938. She name-dropped me in a Facebook posting about Johnson, as I’d written about him in one of my Black history books.
Small found a Wiscasset Newspaper story from last December about an accident report which was previously thought to be missing. The report was in the Maine State Archives all along, according to Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien. It is now posted on the State Archive website.
Following the accident, J.W. Smith, General Manager for Maine Central Railroad Company, dated July 6, 1938, had attested: “Locomotive whistle was properly sounded for this crossing, last blast carried onto crossing. Engine bell was ringing and Automatic Crossing Signal was operating complete. It is of the wig-wag type.”
Maine Public Utilities Commission Chief Inspector Elmer E. Parkman had written a few days earlier, on June 29, 1938: “On Sunday morning at about 6.23 A.M., June 26, extra passenger train, running on time of No. 53, Portland to Rockland, was struck by an automobile on Main Street, M.C.R.R. Crossing at Wiscasset, killing James W. Johnson, age 67, and seriously injured the driver, his wife, age 40, of Nashville, Tennessee. It was raining hard at the time of accident but no fog to interfere with vision.”
He added, “During the period of time between 4 P.M. and 8.00 A.M. the automatic signal at present installed at said crossing is to be in operation.”
Grace Johnson blamed the Maine Central Railroad for the accident, but lost a lawsuit in court.
The recent newspaper story revealed that Maine is readying for its first of what may become an annual James Weldon Johnson Day in Wiscasset, thanks to state Chapter 287 Public Law. “As of June 17, 2022, the quintessential coastal town of Wiscasset will serve as the premier site in our state for activating public memory around this inspiring leader’s life and legacy, with exciting implications for cultural tourism,” reporter Meadow Dibble wrote in Wiscasset Newspaper in October.
Great Barrington, take note.