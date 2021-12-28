John C. Grahn, his wife Sophie (Rengstorff) and their three children lived on a small farm near the crest of Molasses Hill (Route 23 or Hillsdale Road) in West Egremont. Grahn (1852-1923), a native of Bremen, Germany, sold his peddler’s wagon in 1909 to the grocery firm Doty & Doty and began to barber at the Mount Washington House in Hillsdale and at his own shop in Great Barrington. Grahn, an oboist, played with and led small orchestras in Hudson and Great Barrington and one time subbed with musicians in Southfield.
The Grahns had purchased the homestead in 1904 from Frederick and Elvia Beck and had lived there a decade raising poultry when the Massachusetts Highway Department hit them with a surprise: An improved highway. Only, the new road was to be on the other side of their house. Their front door would now be the back.
The family response was to turn the house around.
The sticky situation on Molasses Hill
Molasses Hill — named after the spill of a hogshead of the viscous fluid from a merchant’s wagon in the early 1800s — was an Indigenous trail widened by European arrivals into Massachusetts Turnpike No. 12. Berkshire County towns had scant funds to improve roads and the work was left to private investors who wanted a quicker way to take Berkshire goods to the port in Hudson, N.Y. Chartered in 1801, the 12th came from Sheffield’s Clayton section through South Egremont to the Hillsdale line. It connected with the Columbia Turnpike, whose now-abandoned toll houses still stand, one in Hillsdale and another in Hudson. The 12th became a commonwealth responsibility in 1857.
The steep road challenged horses and oxen. It mired motorcars. After prodding from adventurous Lenox automobilist Cortland Field Bishop and others — The Berkshire Gleaner in 1914 called it “the worst piece of road between Boston and New York” — the Massachusetts Legislature budgeted $15,000 for improvements.
“It became evident as soon as the conditions were studied that a much better road with much less grade could be built if a part of the highway was built upon an entirely new location,” the state Highway Commission reported in 1915.
Engineers ironed out some bad corners but added a new one — because of impossible terrain — near the top of the hill. Workers took 62,845 square feet (nearly an acre and a half) from John “Ghran” (as the taking document misspelled his name) for a new roadway.
The project entailed excavating 12,500 cubic yards of soil at a cost of $3,000 and 3,925 cubic yards of ledge for $4,531.50. The concrete masonry, gravel and stone fill cost $3,013. Engineering cost $1,242.80.
Twists and turns
The new road, suitably oiled by 1917 and tarred in 1920, was better but not ideal. In 1931, there was a new effort to upgrade four miles of the highway. As The Springfield Republican noted, “When the present road was laid out 17 years ago it was relocated over the hill and the old Grahn house had to be turned around in order to face the new highway. The new layout has again been changed and will follow very nearly the original road and again the Grahn house is being turned about in order to face the new highway.”
Yup, a second rotation.
By 1920, the Grahns had moved to Hillsdale and the Molasses Hill house was occupied by a granddaughter and her family, Hilda and John Wood.
The Berkshire Eagle confirmed the new road changes: “The reason for changing the highway to the south of its present location on which side it was located originally, is that the ideal location is to the south and certain ledge excavation necessary on this route has now been made practicable by the development of new machinery since 1914, when it was not practicable.”
The Eagle later noted the house alteration might not be a complete turnaround: “The front of his house now faces the road, but when the new highway is completed the rear of the house will border the main thoroughfare. Rather than turn the house completely around [the owner] contemplates making structural changes which will give him the view of the road he wants.”
Oscar Grahn Sr. (1889-1936), a professional builder and brother of the owners, did the work both times. He also built the adjacent Olde Egremont Club as a gas station and repair shop for the Wood brothers, John F. and William H., auto mechanics in South Egremont. Grahn salvaged bricks from the demolished Dalzell axleworks in South Egremont to put up the building. Wartime intruded and the Woods never opened that business.
Carpenter Grahn died of a heart attack when attending a motion picture showing at the Mahaiwe Theater in Great Barrington of the Schmeling-Louis fight in 1936. He left his widow, Lena (Polmatier), and four children.
Work on the newest Molasses Hill section in 1931 was overseen by Charles Dewers, of Sheffield, foreman for the Massachusetts Department of Public Works.
The road received its top coat of macadam in 1932, and The Eagle noted the widened, straightened road was safer, “and the general beauty of the roadside improved.”