Bernard A. Drew: Henry R. Sykes pioneered affordable housing in Lenox

Certified public accountant Henry R. Sykes (1894-1986) was a cheerleader for motor camping.
The Pittsfield native was elected president of the Berkshire Trailer Club when its 25 members organized in 1937. At the first meeting, Frank W. Couch, executive secretary of the Berkshire Hills Conference, spoke of the need for proper trailer facilities in the county. The meeting was held at Sykes’ Berkshire Trailer Distributors office at 103 South St. in Pittsfield.
The group, in cooperation with New England Campers Association (Sykes was that group’s vice president), hosted a convention at Wick’s Trailer Camp in Lanesborough in 1938. More than 60 “covered wagons” from all over New England attended. Activities included fishing, swimming, hiking, horseback riding, boating, dancing and roller skating.
Auto camping had become quite popular. Hill-Smith Metal Goods of Boston, for example, demonstrated its fold-out Auto-Kamp Trailer at City Hall Square opposite the Berkshire Athenaeum in 1917. The Sykes dealership offered Silver Dome trailers in 1936 and Elcar Trailerized Homes in 1938.
Auto-campers face a familiar backlash
Pittsfield’s Police Chief John L. Sullivan didn’t like trailers parking in the city. “The chief contends the occupants of the vehicles are violating a city ordinance pertaining to building codes,” The Berkshire Evening Eagle reported March 11, 1939. “He had told the occupants to either move within the next 10 days or face the consequence which he says will be prosecution.”
The 50-member Pittsfield Trailer Association hired attorney Maurice B. Rosenfield to negotiate with Health Commissioner Willys M. Monroe and City Solicitor James M. Rosenthal, with little success.
Five camper trailers had been set up behind the Farrar gas station just north of Reed Street. There were no toilet facilities but each trailer was provided electricity and had a garbage pail, routinely emptied by the city garbage collectors. An inspector found the trailers to be clean and well heated. They weren’t as much recreational vehicles as very small homes.
Chief Sullivan said the trailer inhabitants created police and health problems.
“It is short sightedness on the part of the chief,” Sykes fired back, pointing out that other communities had embraced trailer parks and that nationally more than a million people enjoyed their recreational opportunities.
City officials waved an existing ordinance that required structures of 100 square feet or more be attached to sewage lines.
Trailer dwellings had become quite sophisticated since Auto-Kamp days. Merle D. Graves, of Holmes Road, for example, in 1929 owned a 1,700-pound metal-and-aluminum trailer with aircraft construction — not surprising as it was manufactured by aviation pioneer Glenn Curtiss. The trailer had deep-cushioned seats, storage compartments, radio and telephone, electric fan, table and berths. It had a kitchenette with gas stove, refrigerator, wash bowl and toilet. Graves took it on hunting and fishing trips.
Pittsfield residents Leslie and Marion (Frazer) Deming and their 11-month-old daughter Sylvia spent the entire summer of 1935 camping in their seven-by-10-foot auto trailer in various spots in the county, from the James S. Clarke Farm in Tyringham to Beartown State Forest to lakes Laurel, Onota and Pontoosuc.
Looking to Lenox
In 1939, displaced from Pittsfield, trailer families leased property owned by Arthur Ruisseaux on Route 7 in Lenox. Lenox was considering but had not enacted a bylaw governing the location of trailer parks. There was no state regulation.
There were 10 occupant trailers in Lenox by May 1939, with space for 50 setups.
“In addition to taking over the land the Berkshire Trailer Club has also leased a building on the property which will be used as a recreation hall. Modern plumbing has been installed in the building with hot and cold running water and shower baths. Plans are being made also to install a laundry,” The Eagle said May 1.
Sykes purchased the trailer park from Ruisseaux. Berkshire Trailer Court advertised itself in 1939 as the “Only exclusive trailer camp in Berkshire Co. … Rates by Day, Week or Month. Hot and Cold Showers. Flush Toilets. Running Water, piped to each lot — Recreation Hall.” Sykes relocated his business, Berkshire Trailer Distributors, to the property, “Just North of Dwyer’s Diner.” Sykes and his wife, Marion Martin Sykes (1900-1954), also relocated to the property from their home on Spadina Parkway.
Trailer dwellers again drew fire in 1949, prompting Marion Sykes’ response to an editorial in this newspaper: “It is immaterial whether the tourist lives at a hotel, tourist house or trailer park. He is paying his share of taxes in his rental and other articles purchased while here. We have in our park several elderly retired couples whom you describe as nomads following the sun. Some of these couples lived in Pittsfield many years before retiring, owning real estate and contributing to civic and social life. Do you mean that now that they are old and have been able to arrange a small monthly income that it causes you ‘grave concern’ because they … go South in the winter?”
Sykes sold the trailer park in 1993 for $950,000. Having won $320,000 as his share of a $31 million Florida lottery, Sykes relocated to the Sunshine State. There were at that time 73 mobile homes on the Lenox property, which is now called Berkshire Mobile Home Park, just north of Arizona Pizza.