Bernard A. Drew: How Great Barrington's Cooperative Canning Co. came and went

“It is rumored that we are to have a canning factory in this place some time this summer,” The Berkshire County Eagle said in 1904, triggering community optimism.
But first, it had to be financed and built before it could turn out a promised 20,000 cans daily.
Organizers came to an arrangement with Donald Rankin, agent for Eastern Industrial Co., which handled stock subscriptions. The local farmers and investors appointed a building committee. The following January, J.B. Briggs was elected president of the new co-operative; Nathan H. Comstock was vice president; W. Taylor Day, clerk; John B. Hull Jr., treasurer; Abram Boice, William I. Walker, R.H. Race, William H. Day and O. Pressprich directors. Pressprich was in the employ of Eastern Industrial.
All of the Great Barrington and Egremont stockholders paid their pledged assessments by March 1905. Property was acquired on Bridge Street. A building was hastily put up.
By May 1905, though, doubts were being voiced countywide as to the viability of such ventures.
“Considerable of the interest taken by the farmers of Berkshire country and vicinity in the proposed new canning factories has suddenly disappeared,” The Berkshire Eagle admitted.
A decision was made to continue the cannery nevertheless.
Subscribers of the Barrington canning factory “have recently made a canvass among the subscribers and find that a large quantity of corn and tomatoes are being raised, which will warrant operating the factory. The factory will be started in about two weeks and corn will be the principal article canned. A car-load of cans is expected within a week,” The Eagle said.
It was the only cannery in Berkshire County to operate that season.
Corn and tomatoes were to be the chief products put up, came a report.
“The Great Barrington canning factory was put in operation Wednesday,” came welcome news. “The car-load of cans were received Monday. The machinery and boiler have been tested and are in a satisfactory condition.”
Output was modest. “The Great Barrington canning factory has been closed for the season. Superintendent Day states that about 30,000 cans of corn and tomatoes are now stored in the factory, and it is expected that they will be sold very soon. The crops have been a failure this year for the factory. About 130 acres of corn was subscribed, and all the corn brought to the factory could have been raised on less than 30 acres. The yield of tomatoes was very light, which was due to the early frosts. Mr. Day states that the factory can be run at a nice profit if the farmers and subscribers will only take hold of the affair another year. They will not attempt to put up any apples this year, as the yield is very unsatisfactory and the fruit is imperfect.”
Cooperative members threw in the towel before the 1906 season.
“The adjourned annual meeting of the Great Barrington canning factory was held in the selectmen’s rooms at the town hall this morning and as a result of it the plant will be disposed of as soon as possible,” The Eagle said. “George A. Stevens was appointed auditor in place of the late Samuel K. Williams. John B. Hull Jr., who attended the recent national convention of canning men at Atlantic City, gave an exhaustive report of the convention in which he said that the Great Barrington plant with its insufficient equipment could not hope to compete with the big canning companies. It was in accordance with the spirit of this report that a committee composed of Mr. Stevens, Mr. Hull and W.H. Day was authorized to dispose of the building and machinery as soon as possible.”
The Pittsfield Sun added: “The failure of the company in making a success is said to be due to the fact that the farmers feel that they can receive more for their produce at home and do not have the bother of carting it to the factory.”
Co-op members in January 1907 voted to dissolve. “The machinery has been sold and all that remains is the building, which will be sold as soon as a purchaser can be found,” The Eagle said.
The canners sold the building and lot to contractor Daniel J. Hickey in 1910 for $2,000.
The building, constructed on stone piers (perhaps as a caution against flooding) and above the mountain stream, in 1907 became a warehouse for Edgemere Manufacturing. Said the Evening Herald: “The Edgemere mills have leased the building owned by the Great Barrington Canning Co. and are to use it as a storehouse. They manufacture quilts and towels.”
The building still stands, home to Mahaiwe Tent Rental today.