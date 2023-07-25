Bernard A. Drew: In 1938, a hurricane cleanup plan caused more ruckus than the storm in Berkshire County

Forty young men arrived in trucks and passenger cars, many hitchhiking, all bearing letters directing them to report for work. But there were no jobs in the hilltown of Windsor, and they ended up spending a night in makeshift accommodations — 18 at the Adams police station, others in nearby barns and a few homes.
Framed that way, it sounds like a scheme hatched by a certain Florida governor, doesn’t it? No, it was a good intention gone astray. It was in October 1938.
North Berkshire was a flooded mess in the aftermath of the Great New England Hurricane that year. “Area’s Flood Damage May Total 2 Million,” The North Adams Transcript headlined a Sept. 22 story about the “equinoctial hurricane.”
Democratic Gov. Leverett Saltonstall leveraged disaster relief funds. The executive of the Governor’s Council, Daniel H. Coakley, handed out letters to eligible Boston area men. The letters were legitimate, signed by Carl Hiller, Boston manager of the Philadelphia-based Benjamin Foster Construction Co., which had contracted to repair damage caused by flooding from the hurricane in North Berkshire.
“Some of the Boston young men were without any money at all while others had very little,” The Transcript read Oct. 18. “One of the group said that it looked as though the boys from Boston were being given the ‘run around’ so that youths in this section who are looking for work could have the jobs instead of those from the eastern part of the state ....”
These were Depression years. The 1171st Civilian Conservation Corps company based in Savoy was providing emergency assistance in the cleanup. These Boston-area men couldn’t enroll with the full-up CCC and were desperate for work.
The men had been directed to report to Ralph Estes’ store in Windsor.
Ralph L. Estes’ business on the Hill (where Sangar General Store is today) also housed the post office and telephone exchange.
“Upon arriving in Windsor,” The Berkshire Eagle reported, “story goes, the men were told that local labor was being used exclusively. The group then went to North Adams. This morning the four who came to Pittsfield found an ally in Miss Doris M. Cangney of the Associated Charities, who immediately called the Foster Company office in Boston. After a few calls and re-calls, the four were given a new destination … in Savoy.”
A different Estes, Gordon W., operated a mercantile in Savoy Hollow, offering the Nation Wide line of groceries. Foster Construction had rented an office in the building. Once the details were sorted, 27 of the men were put to work along with 20 Savoy residents repairing roads, putting up temporary bridges and clearing treefall. Supervising their work were Selectmen G.W. Estes, E.A. Barber and F.L. Williams, of Savoy, and Henry Estes, of Windsor, (who would later run his uncle’s store in that town). Henry’s brother Raymond Estes, of Windsor, was timekeeper (and later that town’s highway superintendent).
This was “The Last Straw” declared staunch Republican and former Pittsfield City Council president Joseph E. Fazakerley in a Berkshire Eagle advertisement: “Under the guise of emergency Flood Control Legislation, contracts are being let at cost plus 20% to contractors. With contracts let out of Boston and Boston politicians ordering Boston men to jobs as far west as Savoy, Is It Time For A Change? Vote.”
Service manager for Jones Motor Sales, Fazakerley sought to represent the 3rd Berkshire District in the Massachusetts Legislature. He didn’t win. Though as we’ve seen several Savoy and Windsor men were employed for hurricane cleanup, his complaint may have carried some credence. There were rumors elsewhere about Foster Construction not using local labor on government contracts — The United Project Workers Union in 1940, for example, asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to use York labor on an Indian Rock dam flood control project in Pennsylvania.
Hurricane cleanup was still unfinished when Mother Nature sent a sucker punch: “Record Snow Storm Injures Scores and Interrupts Most Traffic,” according to a Nov. 25, 1938, Transcript story. It was the heaviest November snowfall in 28 years, stranding many holiday visitors.